miHoYo has today announced more details about the Genshin Impact Version 2.7 update coming on May 31, 2022. The update dubbed “Hidden Dreams in the Depths” will bring a new story quest in The Chasm unveiling more about Liyue’s history, new characters Yelan and Kuki Shinobu, and a drumming rhythm game.
You can watch the Genshin Impact Version 2.7 update trailer below:
Key features you can expect from the new Genshin Impact updates “Hidden Dreams in the Depths”:
- New Archon Quest in The Chasm unveiling Liyue and yakshas’ history 500 years ago
- Yelan, the new five-star Hydro archer, and Kuki Shinobu, a four-star Electro support
- Drumalong rhythm game hosted by the Arataki Gang
- Xiao and Arataki Itto up for reruns
Genshin Impact is out now on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, iOS, and Android.