miHoYo has today announced more details about the Genshin Impact Version 2.7 update coming on May 31, 2022. The update dubbed “Hidden Dreams in the Depths” will bring a new story quest in The Chasm unveiling more about Liyue’s history, new characters Yelan and Kuki Shinobu, and a drumming rhythm game.

You can watch the Genshin Impact Version 2.7 update trailer below:

Key features you can expect from the new Genshin Impact updates “Hidden Dreams in the Depths”:

New Archon Quest in The Chasm unveiling Liyue and yakshas’ history 500 years ago

Yelan, the new five-star Hydro archer, and Kuki Shinobu, a four-star Electro support

Drumalong rhythm game hosted by the Arataki Gang

Xiao and Arataki Itto up for reruns

Genshin Impact is out now on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, iOS, and Android.