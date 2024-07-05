Genshin Impact Version 4.8 coming this month

HoYoverse has today revealed that Version 4.8 of Genshin Impact, titled ‘Summertide Scales and Tales,’ will arrive on July 17. The latest version of the game will include a brand new summer map called Simulanka, bringing with it new regions, stories, seasonal events, rich rewards, and new outfits for Nilou and Kirara. Emilie will debut as the new five-star dealing more damage on burning enemies.

Genshin Impact is an open-world adventure RPG. Set forth on a journey across a fantasy world called Teyvat. In this vast world, explore seven nations, meet a diverse cast of characters with unique personalities and abilities and fight powerful enemies together with them, all on the way during your quest to find your lost sibling. Wander freely, immersing yourself in a world filled with life, and let your sense of wonder lead you to uncover all of its mysteries. That is, until you are at long last reunited with your lost sibling and bear witness to the culmination of all things at the end of your journey.

A sneak peek trailer of three new Natlan characters was also revealed by HoYoverse, showing off their stylish movements and combat skills.

The new features coming to Genshin Impact with Version 4.8 include: