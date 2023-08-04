Genshin Impact update adds its fifth nation on August 16th

Genshin Impact is already pretty big, but it has just gotten bigger with the launch of version 4.0, which adds its fifth nation, Fontaine, and it’s all happening on August 16th.

The update for Genshin Impact will add the fifth nation of Teyvat, and the developer explained that “as the Nation of Justice, Fontaine is also a hub of culture, art, and technology, where it will welcome many new features: adventures, gameplay modes, stories, and its first three playable characters”, and add that “in addition to the bustling city on the surface, players will also have the opportunity to embark on an underwater adventure, a first in the game”.

Check out the new trailer showcasing the update, and the official word from the press release, below:

Located northeast of the Sumeru desert, Fontaine is now ruled by Focalors, the Hydro Archon and the God of Justice. Under her influence, trials have become important public events at the Opera Epiclese, where magic, farce, tragedy, and various sorts of performances also take place. The latest chapter of the Archon Quest also takes place here, and players will witness a masterful magic show by Lyney and Lynette as well as an ongoing trial. As a nation surrounded by water, Fontaine offers a one-of-a-kind underwater adventure in some of its areas. Beneath the surface of the water, players will not run out of oxygen thanks to a special blessing granted to them but instead consume Aquatic Stamina when sprinting. They will also be able to collect “Recovery Orbs” to restore their Stamina or swim through “Turbulent Bubbles” to speed up their movement. Underwater combat will be performed using different techniques, and it will even be possible to absorb the abilities from special aquatic creatures to defend themselves, thwart traps and obtain treasures ensnared by seaweed.

The first three playable characters from Fontaine will also be making their debut in this update. Lyney, the eldest, is a famous magician in Fontaine. As a five-star archer, he can perform Pyro magic tricks, transform into a Grin-Malkin Cat, and launch fireworks in combat. Lyney’s best assistant and little sister, Lynette, will be also joining the game as a four-star Anemo character who wields a sword. This low-profile assistant can approach enemies with disconcerting speed and can be invited to the team for free by players above Adventure Rank 25 in the latest seasonal event. Lastly, there’s Freminet, an “exceptional diver debuting as a four-star Claymore user, with expertise in wielding the fully-pressurized Pers to launch Cryo and Physical attacks”.

There will also be new bosses, including the “Icewind Suite” challenge, and another called “Emperor of Fire and Iron” which can be found in an underwater cave, and will pose a threat thanks to its Pyro attacks and defensive capabilities.

MiHoYo also explained that “A series of new functions and features will be introduced to provide a better gaming experience. Global Illumination (GI), motion sensor support (Gyroscope) and faster loading on the PlayStation consoles will further improve the graphics, the controls, and enhance the immersive experience by capitalizing on the sense of time and space. Other optimizations include the multi-layered map and the new Party Setup backgrounds and animations intended to provide players with practical and interesting details in their adventures”.

Genshin Impact is out now for PS4, PC, PlayStation 5, and mobile devices.