Genshin Impact version 3.4 is coming this month, adds new characters

The version 3.4 update for Genshin Impact is coming on January 18th, and will include seasonal events, a new area, new swordsman, limited-time mode, and much more, developer MiHoYo has announced.

This is the first update for the new year, and will be coming to all formats, and since the game is cross-play and cross-save compatible, it doesn’t matter where you’re planning to check it out.

Here’s the official word on the update:

As the new year in Teyvat approaches, Liyue once again shines in the full splendor of Lantern Rite. This year’s festivities include a music festival featuring guests from afar and a Paper Theater performance, a beloved folk art show performed by local veteran artisans with the help of the Traveler. Many different mini-games are also available during Lantern Rite, e.g. Radiant Sparks, the latest racing game where players have the ability to become part of a rising fireworks display. By completing this season’s events and challenges, rewards including 10 plus 3 Intertwined Fates, a four-star Liyue character, and Lisa’s new outfit can all be claimed for free. In distant Inazuma, many challengers have gathered to take part in two unique competitions. In the “Warrior’s Spirit” contest organized by the Yashiro Commission, contestants will duel using traditional Inazuman sword techniques, and enjoy an exhibition match between a special guest an Kamisato Ayaka in her brand-new outfit. In the meantime, Arataki Itto is setting up the stage for the “Beetle Brawl,” where participants have to duel with their Onikabuto.

The main highlights of Genshin Impact version 3.4 are:

Seasonal events and games including a music festival and a traditional Liyue performance to celebrate Teyvat’s New Year.

New area “Desert of Hadramaveth” amid sandstorms bringing more adventures and new World Quests.

New five-star Dendro swordsman Alhaitham and four-star Dendro polearm user Yaoyao.

New Limited-Time Mode for the card game

Free-to-claim rewards including a total of 13 Intertwined Fates, Lisa’s new outfit, and a 4-star Liyue character upon completion of certain events.

Kamisato Ayaka’s new outfit available in store with a limited-time discount.

Genshin Impact is free to play and out now on PC, PS4, PS5, and mobile devices.