New gameplay footage released for The Expanse: A Telltale Series

New gameplay footage has been released from Telltale Games’ upcoming series based on the award-winning television series The Expanse. The Expanse: A Telltale Series is set prior to the events of Alcon Television Group’s show, where players will take on the role of Camina Drummer (played by Cara Gee), taking control at the helm of The Artemis on a hunt for a mysterious treasure on the edges and beyond The Belt.

The official synopsis, according to the official website, reads as following:

“In the near future on the outskirts of the asteroid belt, a bloody mutiny breaks loose on the Artemis. You take the role of XO Camina Drummer, where your choices determine the fate of the ship. What will you do with the truth, Bosmang?”

It is the first game from the studio since reforming in 2019 after a very public disbanding. Telltale are responsible for some of the greatest choice-based narrative titles of all time, such as The Wolf Among Us, The Walking Dead, and Tales from the Borderlands. It’s exciting to see the studio take on The Expanse, originally a book series from James S. A. Corey.

The ten minute footage (which you can watch below) features Zak Garriss (V.P. Story Development, Telltale) and Stephan Frost (Game Director, Deck Nine) talk fans through some of Camina Drummer’s exploration of the Urshanabi, a U.N.N. ship savaged by pirates who have left a bloody wreckage in their wake.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series will hopefully release for PC and other leading consoles this summer. As mentioned, you can watch the all-new footage below: