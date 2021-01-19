Tales from the Borderlands possibly coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Fans of Telltale Games’ Tales from the Borderlands will be happy to know that the game has been rated by PEGI for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game was rated by PEGI in December, hinting that we may be experience a possible remaster of the superb episodic adventure on our brand new consoles.

Gematsu recently spotted it and posted the information via their official Twitter account, leaving fans hopeful that we may be getting an announcement at some point in the near future. Fingers crossed we hear about it sooner rather than later.