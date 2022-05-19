The second of the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands DLC packs is available now, it’s called “Glutton’s Gamble” and offers three consecutive weeks of combat for the game.

Available as part of the season pass, or for individual purchase, the Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Glutton’s Gamble will “give you the chance to face a more difficult dungeon and farm higher-tier loot too, helping you complete the main story”.

For three consecutive weeks following the launch of Glutton’s Gamble, Imelda will cook up a new potion transforming her into an ever-more voracious beast. With each progressively tougher form, new Legendary gear will be added to the loot table, giving you good reason to return for some rematches. Those new items are in addition to the wide array of fresh cosmetic items you can collect, whether as random drops from enemies within the Mirrors of Mystery or when spinning Vesper’s Wheel of Fate using the Lost Souls you’ve collected during your mirror-dimension battles.

This DLC also adds new content to the EndGame of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, as explained in the press release, as follows:

If you can successfully complete Glutton’s Gamble at least once, its five unique level layouts and the Imelda boss fight will be added to the pool of Chaos Chamber possibilities for even more endgame dungeon variety. Combined with the ongoing series of limited-time mini-events and weekly Featured Runs that are constantly being added to Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, there’s lots to be gained from besting Imelda’s new forms each week. Good luck defeating Imelda and her cauldron full of culinary chaos!

The Glutton’s Gamble DLC is located in the Dreamveil Overlook, which is just outside of Brighthoof in the main overworld of the game. The enemies will have a base level of 13 but will scale to your character if you’re higher than that. If you die, you’re kicked out and have to start over again.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.