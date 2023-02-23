The Last Spell is coming this March, new trailer released

Ishtar Games has announced that tactical RPG, The Last Spell, is coming on March 9 to PC, Switch, and PlayStation, along with a new trailer.

Alongside that release date, the trailer shows off the “rich Customization and Replayability Options Rippling Through a Fierce Challenge That’s Already Drawn Hundreds of Thousands of Players to the Battlefield”, says the developer. Check it out, below:

The Last Spell pairs turn-based combat, procedurally generated flanks of foes and stashes of gear, astonishingly large enemy armies reminiscent of Musou games, and roguelite elements to offer a distinct, highly replayable challenge. The Haven’s most promising defenders will learn to overcome disadvantages and the brute force of beastly hordes, gaining new skills and strategies through tense fights intensified by a pulse-spiking progressive metal soundtrack. Surviving The Last Spell’s brutal but fair onslaught will be nothing short of miraculous, but with wit to match the might of its defenders, humanity’s final Haven can still persevere.

The game is available in early access via Steam, but the developer says you can also keep up to date on all things The Last Spell-related, by joining its Discord server, too.

Interestingly, publisher The Arcade Crew is based in Paris as a separate division of Dotemu, which itself has had tremendous judgment when it comes to published games just lately, thanks to the likes of Windjammers 2, Streets of Rage 4, and even Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, which we loved back in June of 2022. Hopefully this title adds to that collection of hits.

The Last Spell is coming to PC (via Steam), PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch on March 9th.