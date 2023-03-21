Moss developer reveals new competitive multiplayer VR game

The developer behind the lovely VR games Moss and Moss: Book II has revealed it’s working on a new competitive VR game.

Very little has been revealed about it, but it does seem that April will be when fans will get to find out more, since there’s a playtest coming up that will be “closed”, but people can sign up for that will take place over the weekend of April 14th to 16th, 2023.

“We are happy to see that the audience for VR continues to grow, now counting in the tens of millions of players, with more user-friendly and accessible headsets being released every year,” said Tam Armstrong, co-founder and CEO, Polyarc. “As a game development studio that aspires to create games for everyone, we want to find ways to reach more of the audience within VR and even create space for new folks to join us there. With that in mind, the greater number of players gives us the opportunity to try ideas we have for multiplayer gameplay that can offer more to competitive players.”

Moss and its sequel are on our list for one of the best PSVR2 launch games, which you can see in the video below.

“It’s apparent observing the community of players out there and receiving some of our own feedback that there are a lot of gamers in VR who are looking for and want to play more competitive multiplayer games,” said Armstrong. “We are excited about this opportunity, as VR offers interesting considerations for multiplayer games. The ability to read the other player’s focus and intention as they move their head and hands are some of the elements that make playing games in person so compelling. We are looking forward to sharing what we’ve been working on and the fun we’ve been having playing it.”

The competitive multiplayer is under-wraps until then, but the key art released alongside this announcement suggests it will still have some mouse-themed stuff going on. It’s also not clear which platforms the new title will be on, though we’d assume PlayStation VR2 and Meta Quest 2 at the very least.