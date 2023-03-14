Sea of Stars demo will be coming to other platforms

In a reply on Facebook, Sabotage Studios has confirmed the currently Switch exclusive demo of Sea of Stars will be going multiplatform.

The retro-inspired title has been high on a lot of people’s wishlists for a while now, with a shadow-dropped demo being announced during a Nintendo Direct. This led fans of Sabotage Studio’s previous title, 2018’s The Messenger (which was multiplatform) to ask when they’d be able to try it as well.

Initially the reply came pretty short and sweet, with a representative saying “The demo is only available on Switch for now, but it’s coming to other platforms later this year!”.

However, in reply to another fan also asking for the demo on other formats, the studio replied saying: “As a small team self-publishing a game for the first time, we’re always trying to get the best opportunities for the game to be showcased, and a feature during a Nintendo Direct is simply one we couldn’t pass on. The demo is coming to other platforms, stay tuned and thanks for your support”.

The new seems to have slipped under the radar somewhat, perhaps because it was all in the comments of a video showing off the game, but it’s nice of the developer to reply to potential Sea of Stars fans like this, and it means people who like the look of the game will get a chance to try it out ahead of time on other formats, too.

We got a very early look at the game in March 2022, where Lyle said: “Sea of Stars is a game that any and all classic RPG fans will need to play at the end of the year. The combat has more than enough systems to keep it interesting, and it might be one of the prettiest games I’ve ever seen in action. At the time of writing this I can’t think of a single game I’m more excited for this year, and in 2022 that’s a hell of a statement”.

Sea of Stars is coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch on August 29th, 2023.