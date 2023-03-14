Stellaris First Contact story pack released, new trailer unveiled

The First Contact story pack for Stellaris has been released, along with a brand new trailer celebrating the launch of the DLC.

First Contact is a pack “focused on new interactions with pre-FTL civilizations, new stories of exploration, and new cloaking technology” and is out now for PC, with a suggested retail price of $14.99/£12.79/€14.99. As usual with a Paradox Interactive release, there is also a free patch that marries up with the content, here it’s 3.7 and called “Canis Minor“, which adds gameplay improvements and new content.

Check out the new trailer for Stellaris’ “First Contact” DLC, below:

You are not alone! The galaxy is vast and full of wonders, but it’s also full of alien empires you’re going to encounter, whether you’re ready or not. First Contact offers a set of new origins and mechanics that give players the chance to tell stories about their civilizations’ early encounters with visitors from the stars — ones that may not have come in peace!

Paradox sent over the features of the DLC, as follows:

New Origins:

Broken Shackles: You didn’t take to the stars; you were taken to the stars as an alien captive! Now, you and your fellow prisoners have overtaken the ship and found yourselves banding together to survive and thrive as a diverse new community. Can you rise to greatness from this humble origin… and will your former captors take notice?

Payback: No one would have believed your world was being watched keenly by intelligences greater than your own – until they invaded. But you did not go quietly into the night! Your civilization has repelled a would-be conqueror from space, and with sudden access to their advanced technology, you’re about to discover just what else is out there beyond the stars!

Fear of the Dark: As you’ve explored your home system, you’ve always suspected you weren’t alone in the galaxy… especially when one of your planets suddenly suffered an “incident” a while back. A very large faction of your own people have long advocated against tempting fate out in the dark abyss of the unknown. What path will you choose as you find yourself needing room to grow?

New Pre-FTL Interaction Options: What will your role be when the next member of the galactic community tells their origin story? New mechanics allow for a broader range of interactions with pre-FTL civilizations, depending on their level of technology and their awareness of your presence. Will your arrival be celebrated, or met with violent panic?

Cloaking Technology: Nobody saw this feature coming! Equip your ships with cloaking devices to survey in secret or catch a foe unaware; keep subtle tabs on your pre-FTL neighbours with cloaked observation posts. Just be sure your own scanners and intel are strong… you never know which of your neighbours might be lurking in the shadows!

Stellaris is out now for PC and Consoles.