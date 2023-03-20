Trinity Fusion coming to Early Access on April 13th

Developer Angry Mob Games has announced its action-roguelike Trinity Fusion is coming to early access on April 13th, via Steam and Epic Games Store on PC.

There has been a demo for this one, and we got a chance to play the game a little while back, and there’s a massive roadmap and milestones list that the developer has published, viewable here.

Bogdan Iliesiu from Angry Mob Games said “We have a ton of content in the works for Trinity Fusion. Given the amazing feedback we received from players throughout Steam Next Fest and events like EGX, releasing in Early Access was an easy decision to make. With the Early Access release, we’ll be able to get that same great feedback on our new biomes, enemies and bosses on an ongoing basis as we keep adding more for players to explore and fight through”.

When Mick played it back in November 2022, he said “It also looks gorgeous, the various stages reflecting strong, singular themes like a factory, a rocky tundra, and a cyberpunk alien city. Character design is striking and there’s a great selection of enemies, from huge alien beasts to deadly machines and robots. If nothing else, Trinity Fusion has my attention. It needs some work, but if Angry Mob stick the landing it could be a great addition to the genre”.

Back then he said that “At present, Trinity Fusion is very young. It’s lacking a lot of variety in terms of run-specific buffs, and its universe really needs context. That will all come with the full release I’m sure, but it doesn’t help in a closed beta. Perhaps most importantly though, is that it feels great to play. The characters move well, combat is relatively simple and there’s a ton of different weapons even at this stage”. You can check out his video preview, below.

Trinity Fusion is coming to PC early access on Steam and Epic Games Store on April 13th.