Trinity Fusion exist out of early access and is available today

Developer Angry Mob Games has announced its action sci-fi roguelite Trinity Fusion is now available, having left early access today, hitting Steam, Epic Games Store, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

The developer says that “Trinity Fusion puts players into the multiverse-hopping boots of Maya, a cross-dimensional warrior psychically linked to her three parallel selves”, with a mission to “save what they can of their dying worlds as they re-unite their universes into one stable timeline”.

Check out the launch trailer, below:

This action-packed adventure has come a long way since its Early Access launch, and the 1.0 version features overhauled mechanics, new weapons, improved graphics, a new game mode, and a ton of other great updates that come together to tell the full Trinity Fusion story. This release also includes a brand new final boss and Endless mode, both of which are sure to challenge even the most seasoned of universe hoppers. Throughout your playthroughs, you’ll discover a wide range of equipment that scales up in power and modifiers as you defeat more enemies. The procedurally generated world of Trinity Fusion features a rich narrative created in tandem with sci-fi novelist, Ada Hoffmann, and you’ll discover new story nuggets throughout both successful and failed runs. Thankfully, if you find yourself dying too often, you can always start your next attempt in a new reality, and each reality features its own unique enemies and challenges.

Since early access, the team has almost doubled the size of the game with new biomes, weapons, boss battles, and enemies. There are difficulty options now, so there are easier options for players who didn’t follow the early access development, and they can be eased into things a bit better. There’s also a hardcore mode for the opposite end of things, making for a far greater challenge.

In our review of the game published today, Mick scored Trinity Fusion an 8.5/10 saying: “Anyone who enjoys 2D action games would do well to grab Trinity Fusion and give it a whirl. It may not be the most original game, but it’s good looking, exciting to play and features enough new ideas to earn its place at a crowded table”.

Trinity Fusion is out now for PC (Epic Games Store, Steam), PlayStation, and Xbox.