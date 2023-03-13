Victoria 3 “Melody for the Masses” pack released alongside update 1.2

Paradox Interactive has announced that the “Melody for the Masses” new music pack for Victoria 3 has been released, which contains nearly an hour of brand new original music for the game, and is being released alongside the 1.2 update.

Before we get into the details, check out the trailer for the new Victoria 3 music pack, below:

The songs tell the story of the evolution of peasant and farm life in the 19th century, as the hard but natural rhythms of life are slowly disrupted by new modes of living as rural workers take risks that promise a better and richer life, coloured by the melancholy as the world they knew is gradually transformed.

The 1.2 update includes major changes to “the trade interface, new military and diplomatic options and features, along with a brand new music player, and other general improvements”, and comes after a month-long open beta process that the developer says saw a record breaking number of Victoria 3 players try out via playtests.

In our review of the game, Mick gave it a 9/10 score and said “Victoria 3 is an incredibly detailed strategy game that’s as laborious as it is rewarding. You’ll need to put in the work and be prepared to spend a lot of time busying yourself while waiting for things to complete. You can speed it up, of course, but doing so accelerates the rate at which conflict can break out and your economy can crash. Fans will eat this up, but newcomers may struggle to find a comfortable pace. Either way, there’s no denying the effort Paradox have put into this game, nor the overall quality of what’s on offer”.

The pack will cost $4.99/£4.99/€4.99 and is available now. You can buy the game and support GodisaGeek.com by using our affiliate link.