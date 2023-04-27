Inspector Gadget -Mad Time Party announced

Go, go, gadget gaming! Microids has today announced a new party game based on Inspector Gadget is coming in the fall of this year. Inspector Gadget – Mad Time Party is a 1-4 player party game that will immerse players in the world of the famous inspector, featuring the likes of Chief Quimby, Penny, and the devious M.A.D. agents.

Wowsers! Play as the iconic Inspector Gadget and join your friends in this new party game! Metro City has fallen under the control of the evil Dr. Claw. In order to save the city, Inspector Gadget must use a time machine to go back in time. Unfortunately, the machine breaks down and the inspector’s ancestors are teleported to the present.

Physical and digital versions of Inspector Gadget – Mad Time Party are set to release fall 2023 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and on PC via Steam. Players will have to explore Metro City and confront the ancestors of Inspector Gadget to recover the missing parts of the machine, featuring minigame quests that will have to be solved to unlock the bolts needed to repair it. The game’s key features will include:

Discover 16 entertaining mini games inspired by the Inspector Gadget universe, such as Count Them All, My Precious and Pass the Bomb!

Our inner child can’t wait to see a trailer for Inspector Gadget – Mad Time Party, but at present no footage is available. Be assured, that whenever it’s available, we’ll be sure to let you know!