Returnal gets a DLSS 3 update, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum RTX trailer released

NVIDIA has sent word that more games are getting DLSS support, with Returnal headlining its press release by adding DLSS 3.

The PC version of Returnal that launched in February already supported DLSS (Deep learning super sampling) 2, but available today, an update adds DLSS 3, which means users on the GeForce RTX 40x series of cards will be getting even more frames per second. NVIDIA says that the RTX 4090, for example, gets an increase in frames by 2.2x, and in its own benchmark that meant a frame rate of over 180fps. On the 4080, there was a “similar uplift”, getting the FPS to 140 and above, while the other 40x series cards get the frame rate to 90 and above, with DLSS 3 making “gaming at 4K a reality, with every setting and ray tracing maxed out”, says the company.

On top of that, people with older cards who can make use of DLSS 2 might be pleased, as three more games are being added to the list supported. Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6, Gun Jam, and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin are all now available with DLSS 2, bringing the total of DLSS-enhanced games to over 290.

Also of interest, will be a new trailer for upcoming title, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. Initially delayed, it now has a firm release date of May 25th, and NVIDIA says that PC gamers who have a GeForce RTX GPU will be able to get DLSS 2 and 3, depending on the card they own. A new trailer has been released, which you can see below, with some additional information from NVIDIA’s press release.

Additionally, all GeForce gamers can reduce system latency with NVIDIA Reflex, and GeForce GTX players can increase performance with our best-in-class platform-agnostic NVIDIA Image Scaling (NIS) spatial upscaler and sharpening algorithm.

Returnal is out now for PC and PlayStation 5.