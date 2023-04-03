Straight4 Studios partners with PLAION to develop new racing sim

Straight4 Studios, a brand new studio led by veteran sim racing developer Ian Bell, has acquired a publishing deal with PLAION. Bell’s resume of racing titles is impressive, including titles such as Need for Speed: Shift, Test Drive: Ferrari Racing Legends, Shift 2: Unleashed, and the GTR and Project CARS franchises.

“The much-anticipated return of one of sim racing’s most iconic development teams has been immeasurably strengthened by our strategic partnership with PLAION. The whole team has been energized by what PLAION will bring to our game,” said Kevin Boland, Chief Development Officer at Straight4.

The first game from Straight4 Studios is an as yet unannounced title, being built by many of the talented team behind Slightly Mad Studios, along with other industry veterans. It’s set to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and is being described as “the spiritual return to the glory days of sim racing’s past while featuring a new, bespoke physics engine and cutting-edge graphics.”

“Our vision for this new game is a hardcore racing sim with a commitment to bringing the community the kind of simulation and modding tools they want. PLAION immediately understood our ambition and potential and we have every confidence that this new partnership will play a defining role in pushing the sim racing industry to a whole new level of realism and fun,” said Ian Bell, CEO at Straight4 Studios.