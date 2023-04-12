Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy announced, will include a new skill quest system

A series that has always be lauded for how beautiful it looks, we’re about to get a new-generation Trine, with Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy, just announced.

Frozenbyte is once again the developer behind the series, and is teaming up with THQ Nordic to develop Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy, which will be coming to PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch, though neither developer nor publisher says when that’ll be, aside from “Summer”, as noted in the trailer itself.

The announcement trailer and official word on the game from the press release, can be found below:

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy will take Amadeus the Wizard, Zoya the Thief, and Pontius the Knight on their most action-packed journey in their fifth outing – and seems promising to become the best Trine game of the series! Puzzles will change difficulty according to the number of players, the game also offers a skill quest system, and new tactical multi-phase boss fights! This 2.5D puzzle-platforming game full of adventures is set in a fantastical fairytale world, offering players twenty beautifully designed levels to explore. From glistening gemstone caverns to perilous underwater passageways – but be aware, the three Heroes are pitted against dastardly and duplicitous villains, who will stop at nothing to seize control of the kingdom. Whether by yourself or playing with up to three friends in online and local co-op, the Heroes of Trine must reunite to push back a fearsome Clockwork army and bring peace and justice to the land. The clock is ticking to save the world of Trine.

As you can see from the trailer, it looks pretty good (as usual). It’s been a few years since Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, which we gave an 8/10 to, so this is one to look forward to. We’ve also got the list of features for the game, as follows:

A beautiful 2.5D world with twenty gorgeous levels ready for players to explore!

Local and online multiplayer — play with up to 4 players online or in local co-op.

Puzzles with plenty of replayability and dynamic physics — encounter fire, air, light, magnets, electricity and more, with puzzles tailored both for solo and co-op play.

Challenging combat — fight against the unstoppable Clockwork Knights and the cunning Rat Gang in engaging and tactical battles and try your wits and courage in formidable boss fights!

Difficulty settings for combat, puzzles, and character resurrection — the game welcomes everyone’s own playstyle.

Trine 5 is coming to all formats this Summer.