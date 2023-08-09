New Trine 5 trailer focuses on Zoya the Thief

Developer Frozenbyte and publisher THQ Nordic has released another hero focus trailer for Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy, this time focusing on Zoya the Thief, and showing off some fresh new gameplay in the process.

The previous trailer focused on the Knight, while also confirming the game was coming at the end of August, but this time in the Trine 5 hero focus, Zoya, who is “clever and elusive”, and “pulls off manoeuvres with her bow, arrows, ropes, and her grappling hook enabling her to navigate through tricky situations. Now, she is leaving behind her life as an “Entrepreneur” to embark on new adventures”.

Check out the trailer below:

If you hear a hooded figure saying “No time like rope time” somewhere nearby, you’d better keep an eye on your surroundings; otherwise, you might find yourself entangled in trouble and robbed of your belongings. Zoya is not just a top-class thief but also a pro at using her rope to swing on objects, covering great distances. To help her teammates in co-op, Zoya can create bridges by using her rope as well – handy! Her bow, along with a variety of arrows, assists Zoya in battling enemies and solving puzzles!

As usual with the Trine series, the game looks pretty stunning, even in motion, and there’s four player online or local co-op. We’ve always enjoyed the series here, with the last title Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, getting an 8/10 score, with Mick saying: “The Nightmare Prince is a step up from Trine 3, but doesn’t quite reach the high bar set by Trine 2. Fans of the franchise will rejoice, though, at what is, in every way that matters, a return to form for Frozenbyte’s fantasy adventure”.

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy will come to PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch on August 31st.