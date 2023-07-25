Trine 5 gets a new Knight trailer, release confirmed for end of August

Developer Frozenbyte has confirmed the release date for Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy, and also released a new trailer that focuses on the Knight, Pontius.

First up then, while we knew it was coming this Summer, we can now confirm that Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy will come to PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch on August 31st.

The new trailer next, which introduces Pontius the Knight, “Protector of the Realm and also the biggest pie lover the land has ever seen! A real frontline hero who is always going head first into battle to protect his friends”. Check out the video, below.

Your sword and shield will aid you on your journey – if you know how to use them! As a skilled knight and professional pie eater, Pontius can use his sword to fight off enemies, get rid of obstacles, and even use it as a platform to help him reach higher areas. The shield, not only made to protect, will come in handy to reflect light, skate across water, and even use as a glider! Charge, smash, fight, and puzzle-solve your way through the dangers that await with your fellow adventurers. And should you need further help, the Prismatic Talisman will be your best friend – literally. Clones can be useful!

As usual with the Trine series, the visuals are a seriously impressive feat, and there’s four player online or local co-op. We’ve always enjoyed the series here, with the last title Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince, getting an 8/10 score, with Mick saying: “The Nightmare Prince is a step up from Trine 3, but doesn’t quite reach the high bar set by Trine 2. Fans of the franchise will rejoice, though, at what is, in every way that matters, a return to form for Frozenbyte’s fantasy adventure”.

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy will come to PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch on August 31st.