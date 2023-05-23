Blooming Business: Casino launches today from Curve Games

Curve Games and developer Homo Ludens has announced that it’s unique sim-management game Blooming Business: Casino is out today. The developer say it’s “inspired by the rise of Las Vegas in the 1950s” and will see “retro Las Vegas-inspired aesthetics and animal inhabitants combine for a satirical take on the tycoon formula”.

The idea is you have to grow a big casino from humble “gambling den” beginnings, and become the biggest name in the city. You’ll design and build a retro casino, and it apparently allows you to make your own choices, which make different things happen narratively. If you buy the game during its launch week, you’ll also get a free soundtrack.

David Rabineau, CEO at Homo Ludens, said “After years of putting love and work into Blooming Business: Casino, the whole team is so excited to see the game in the hands of the public! We can’t wait to see how people create their stories with our first game and look forward to supporting it and its community”.

Check out the launch trailer, and official description from the press release, below, along with the key features:

Blooming Business: Casino allows players to discover their management style and make their own choices, triggering different narrative events depending on how they handle the unfolding drama.

Work alongside animals who are anything but cuddly and manage your casino business to keep everyone happy, from the clients, employees to the VIP’s.

Build multi-floored casinos: more floors mean more space to organize your casino games. Fill the casino with personality and carve out a place on the Strip.

Choose your hires, place breakrooms, manage your vault and deal with employees.

Different styles and décor will speak to different customers. Attract the right kind to keep your income and reputation high. Meet the charming personalities of VIP visitors, connect with them, and learn their backstories, needs, goals and desires.

Unlock new items and bonuses for your casino using the Market Research tree. Will you rig the system or legally maximize fun?

Build your A team: level up your Pit Bosses to oversee your employees, increase your loyalty, engage with them, and unlock specific skills for your management.

Blooming Business: Casino is out now for PC via Steam.