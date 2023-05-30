Diablo 4 | How to get a Mount

Diablo 4 is finally here, and it brings a heap of new features to the franchise, not least of which is the mount. With a map so huge and fraught with danger, getting from A to B quickly isn’t just convenient; it can be a lifesaver. But this being Diablo 4, it doesn’t just give you the mount at the start – you’ll have to work for it first. Read on to find out how to get the mount in Diablo 4.

When do I get a mount?

First of all, don’t expect to get it early. There are 6 Acts in total that make up Diablo 4’s story campaign, and you won’t be able to unlock the mount function until you’ve cleared Act 3, at roughly the halfway point in the story.

You’ll need to follow the critical path until you’re given the quest “Donan’s Favor”, completion of which will see you sent to the stable master in town where you can select one horse for free, or pick one of the others for 20,000 gold.

How do I use a mount?

Like in many open world games, the mount is a tool of convenience but you can’t use it everywhere. You simply push right on the D-Pad (on a controller) to summon it, but you can’t do it indoors or in certain closed instances on the map, such as specific story quests.

Getting knocked off it or using an aggressive dismount will activate a 10-second cooldown before you can summon it again. You can attack on it, and gather loot or reagents, but talking to anyone will dismount you without a cooldown penalty.

Can I customise my mount?

You certainly can! There will be cosmetics available on the cash store and to purchase in-game for gold after the full release.

So there you go, that’s how you get and use a mount in Diablo 4. Check out our full review of Diablo 4 here.