Rainbow High: Runway Rush is the first game featuring the brand, out this Autumn

Outright Games has revealed the first ever game to feature the best-selling fashion doll franchise, Rainbow High, called Rainbow High: Runway Rush. The franchise has become a pretty big deal, with over a billion minutes watched across the likes of YouTube and Netflix.

Rainbow High: Runway Rush is coming to PC and consoles later this year (in Autumn, September 22nd), and will celebrate “the love of fashion, artistic creativity and beloved characters the brand is best known for”. It’ll be a puzzle adventure game that focuses on creativity and artistic nature, and you’ll be able to play as the six main characters: Ruby, Poppy, Sunny, Jade, Skyler, and Violet. Their job is to take part in a new creative contest at school. There will be locations from the show that fans will know, as well.

Check out the announcement trailer, below, along with the key features and official word from the press release:

It looks like you’ve just got your first art assignment, the theme is ‘Everything is Art’. Play as Ruby, Poppy, Sunny, Jade, Skyler, and Violet. Use their unique talents and work together to present your best work to date. Take a tour around the school. Check out the Atrium, hang out in Sunny’s bedroom and Rainbow Union, play games, take selfies in the Student Lounge, and find fun materials in the Fabric Studio. As you search for inspiration collect rainbow diamonds, find clues, and unlock the coolest outfits while you help your classmates.

CHOOSE YOUR BFF – Play as Ruby, Poppy, Sunny, Jade, Skyler, and Violet.

EXPLORE THE SCHOOL – Discover the classrooms, the student’s bedrooms, Rainbow Union, and more.

SOLVE THE PUZZLES – Find clues, collect rainbow diamonds, and unlock the coolest outfits.

HELP YOUR FRIENDS – Share your unique talents with them and complete your first assignment.

