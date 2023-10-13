The Grinch: Christmas Adventures launches today for PC and consoles

Outright Games has announced that The Grinch: Christmas Adventures has now launched for PC and consoles, and released a new trailer to celebrate the fact.

The Grinch: Christmas Adventures is based on the classic story from Dr. Seuss, “How The Grinch Stole Christmas!“, and according to the developer, takes “players on a mischief-filled journey throughout all of Who-ville”. It’s a 2D platformer, and you play as the Grinch and his dog Max, as it includes two player local co-op as well. It seems a fairly traditional platformer, in that you collect puzzle pieces, and you can also “construct and unlock new abilities that will aid schemes, including a Santa disguise for stealthy sneaking and a snowboard for faster travel between locations”.

Check out the launch trailer, below:

With three main locations to visit – The Grinch’s cave, the countryside and Who-ville itself – fans will be treated to colourful and festive visuals inspired by Dr. Seuss’s original drawings, as well as appearances from recognisable characters. Explore and adventure, as players help The Grinch discover the true meaning of Christmas and make his heart grow three sizes. The Grinch phenomenon began in 1957 with the publishing of the original book, How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Today he is one of the most culturally celebrated and beloved holiday characters that millions of families have incorporated into their holiday celebrations. Earlier this year, a sequel to the original book was released by Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Random House Children’s Books. Taking place one year after the original story, The Grinch sets out to win the Who-ville’s Christmas Crown with the most spectacular Christmas tree ever seen, but once again learns a valuable lesson about the true spirit of the holiday from an old friend.

“It has been an incredible pleasure to work with Dr. Seuss Enterprises to translate the beloved story of ‘How The Grinch Stole Christmas!’ into the world of video games”, said Stephanie Malham, COO, Outright Games Ltd, adding: “We’re bringing this incredible adventure to a whole new generation of fans, and it’s been an exciting experience adapting the core elements that make the book such an enduring classic into a completely different entertainment medium”

Hernán Castillo, CTO from Casual Brothers Ltd, said: “’How The Grinch Stole Christmas!’ is a classic Christmas story beloved by so many. We wanted to keep the spirit of the book alive within our game and side-scrolling platform adventures are a timeless game design that is familiar to gamers across generations and skill levels”.

The Grinch: Christmas Adventures is out now for PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, and PlayStation 5.