Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin announced by Frontier

Frontier Developments has announced Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin, a real-time strategy game coming to PC and consoles, via the Warhammer Skulls Showcase.

The game will be hitting PC (Steam and Epic Games Store), Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5, and is in partnership with Games Workshop, set in the Age of Sigmar universe. You will have to control four unique factions in “dynamic real-time battles, experiencing a story-driven singleplayer campaign and competing against warlords afar in 1v1 and 2v2 cross-platform online multiplayer modes.”

Check out the announce trailer and official word from the press release, below:

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin is set in Ghur, the savage Realm of Beasts, an inhospitable, violent land where only the strongest survive. In the singleplayer campaign, the forces of Order dispatch the celestial, reforged champions known as the Stormcast Eternals to reclaim this realm. After establishing a precarious foothold in this dangerous place, their fortress settlement is under serious threat from the Kruleboyz, the sinister and violent Orruk faction who call Ghur their home. When this Stormcast detachment’s leader, Sigrun, learns about a source of arcane power that can protect against the Kruleboyz, they venture into the swamplands at great risk to obtain it – beginning the campaign’s twisted cinematic tale of desperate survival. Co-written with Black Library author Gavin Thorpe, this rich Age of Sigmar narrative is based on the Dawnbringer Crusades from the tabletop game’s most recent edition.

Frontier says Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin has been developed for PC and console at the same time, and will use “DirectStep” which it says is “an innovative new real-time strategy interface enabling tactical immediacy in the heat of battle”. This means that using the analogue sticks and buttons, players can “quickly cycle through their squads, issue orders and engage the enemy. This system gives Xbox and PlayStation users the flexibility and responsiveness of mouse and keyboard controls, all from a control input they’re comfortable with”. Of course, PC players can also use keyboard and mouse controls in a more familiar way, too.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin is coming soon to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.