Baten Kaitos 1 and 2 remasters are coming to Switch this September

Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean and Baten Kaitos Origins, the Nintendo GameCube card-based RPGs, are getting a HD remaster for Nintendo Switch, and the package is coming on Friday, September 15th, this year.

Bandai Namco has announced the news today, and says that Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster (as the package is to be called) will “allow both original players and newcomers to again discover the endearing and emotional journey that awaits them in both Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean and Origins. In the first story, follow Kalas in his quest for revenge for the death of his loved ones, and then dive deeper into the secrets of the Alfard Empire alongside Sagi in the sequel”.

The remaster introduces new features such as “encounters-off, auto-battle, skip cutscenes, and auto-save to make this remaster even more accessible to new players”, says Bandai Namco, adding that “overall, the game and battle speed can be increased up to 300%. In order to slay your enemies even faster, you can now use “Instant KO” and win the battle in a single attack; in times when rest is needed, enable the function “No Encounter” to avoid battles on your way. Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster also comes with other several system settings to support game progression”.

Here’s the story information for the first game:

A long time ago, there was a great conflict between the evil god and the people. After a fierce battle, the people managed to seal off the evil god, but what was left behind was a desolate land. The people thus chose to abandon the land and live in the sky. Such fairy tales were passed down as legends. At this time, people had wings called Wings of the Heart and lived a peaceful life. It was an era of long-lasting tranquility… But the collapse had quietly already begun. When a young man calls upon the Guardian Spirt, the story begins to unfold. A story set on a floating continent in the sky, where thoughts and prayers intersect.

There will be a physical version of the package coming to retail, but in the UK it will be exclusive to GAME, with this link offering pre-orders already.

Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster is coming to Nintendo Switch on September 15th.