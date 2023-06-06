Jurassic World Evolution 2 celebrates 30 years of the franchise with free update

Did you know that the Jurassic Park/World franchise is 30 years old? No? Feel old now? Me too, but to celebrate this fact, Jurassic World Evolution 2 will be getting a free update for PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

The update for Jurassic World Evolution 2 will include goodies that make it possible to make a Jurassic Park tribute, including a “colourful statue of the ever-smiling Mr. DNA”, the original mascot for the park, and there’s even classic airlock gates coming, that were in the original film.

Fans can introduce a new banner arch bearing the unforgettable words “When Dinosaurs Ruled the Earth,” construct the Les Gigantes Mural, which conjures scenes of freshly escaped Velociraptors on the hunt for Tim and Lex, and place the Power Bunker in which some of the film’s central characters take refuge. Also arriving as part of the update, players can direct guests and staff around their parks using a set of classic paths, faithfully designed to evoke their Jurassic Park counterparts. Completing the update are further decorative items such as the T. rex and Alamosaurus skeletons, ever-memorable ‘Big Pile of …’, Small Electrified Fence, and more.

On top of this, if you’re a PlayStation user and haven’t tried this one yet, Jurassic World Evolution 2 is on PlayStation Plus for the month of June, meaning you can give it a try without spending any extra cash, assuming you’re already a PS Plus member. Otherwise, the game is retailing for £49.99 / $59.99 / €59.99, though it is also part of Xbox Game Pass as well, so console users are pretty much catered for, and given this celebratory update is free, it’s a great time to try it if you haven’t.

Chris White enjoyed the game back in November 2021 when he first reviewed it (and has played the DLCs subsequently, too), saying it “is a deeper simulation than the previous entry. There’s plenty of research to do and dinosaurs to create, but the constant threat of failure lurks its head around every corner. Despite following the rules and keeping an eye on the pennies, disaster can strike at any minute. It can be a hard pill to swallow, and seeing things fall to pieces is the most irritating part of the entire game. Still, the addition of flying and sea dinosaurs is cool, and there’s a lot of stuff to keep you occupied when trying to construct your very own Jurassic Park”, and giving it an 8/10 score.