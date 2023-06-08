Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown announced

At Summer Game Fest 2023, Ubisoft revealed a brand new game from a returning IP, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. The footage showed various cutscenes laced with a side-scrolling gameplay style. featuring a ton of boss battles, puzzles, and more. More footage is said to be revealed this Monday at Ubisoft Forward.

In this brand-new adventure, players will embody Sargon, a young, gifted warrior, and member of an elite group called The Immortals. As they are sent to rescue Prince Ghassan, they will explore Mount Qaf, a once wondrous place, now cursed and hostile. Sargon and his brothers-in-arms will soon discover that time itself will be a treacherous foe and that the world balance must be restored.

Presenting: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, an action-adventure platformer game set in a mythological Persian world. The new #PrinceofPersia releases on January 18th, 2024 on all platforms. See more gameplay at #UbiForward pic.twitter.com/bV750BiAA4 — Prince of Persia™ (@princeofpersia) June 8, 2023

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will let players explore a handcrafted world inspired by Persian mythology, unlocking new powers, abilities, and more, combining them in combat. Sargon will end up delving deeper into Mount Qaf where he’ll solve puzzles, find secrets, and complete side quests. There’re also mythical enemies, big bosses, and dangerous traps, and by combining combat and platforming skills, players will defeat time-corrupted creatures such as Jahandar, the dreadful Manticore, guardian of the Citadel.

The soundtrack comes from Mentrix, where the Iranian-born composer mixes both traditional instruments and modern sounds. Gareth Coker will be joining him to bring his own unique sound to convey the rousing score during boss fights. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is coming on January 18, 2024 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

You can watch the brand-new trailer below: