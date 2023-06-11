Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin gets its first gameplay trailer and beta dates

Frontier Developments has revealed the first look at gameplay for Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin, and open beta dates, too. As part of the PC Gaming Show 2023, we have a trailer that reveals the gameplay you’ll experience when it comes to PC and consoles.

The developer has explained that the game has been developed for console and PC at the same time, and the console version will use “DirectStep”, which Frontier explains as “an innovative and intuitive new real-time strategy interface, while PC players can also enjoy a traditional control scheme”.

The open beta is coming on July 7th, running until the 10th and will also take place on all formats (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X), and will let players try the 1vs1 multiplayer action for themselves. The beta will include the ” Stormcast Eternals and Orruk Kruleboyz as playable factions”, and a second open beta is coming later this Summer.

Right, time to check out the gameplay trailer (below), and the official word from Frontier on what’s going on in it.

Each faction in the game has different strengths and weaknesses that evolve over the course of a battle. The Stormcast Eternals are a resilient force of celestial champions, possessing tools capable of dismantling any foe. Their basic squads include hammer-wielding Liberators and crossbow-carrying Vanguard Raptors, while more advanced combatants include winged Prosecutors who rain celestial hammers down from the sky – not to mention the fearsome Stormdrake Guard, capable of breathing draconic fire down onto the battlefield. The more numerous and cunning Orruk Kruleboyz, meanwhile, field Gutrippaz melee squads and ranged Man-Skewer Boltboyz, with malicious skirmishers like grenade-throwing Hobgrot Slittaz entering the fray as they overwhelm their enemy in a sea of green. As the Kruleboyz grow in force, they bring violent monsters like the Marshcrawla Sloggoth and Mirebrute Troggoth to the frontlines to secure victory. The gameplay trailer depicts these two factions clashing violently for control of Ghur, the Bestial Realm, showcasing the high-end character models and animations that players can look forward to in this authentic vision of the Warhammer Age of Sigmar universe. In Realms of Ruin, players control one of four Age of Sigmar factions in real-time battles, with all the squads, heroes, monsters and machines on the battlefield inspired by their tabletop counterparts.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin is coming soon to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.