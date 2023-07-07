Deceit 2 release date confirmed, it’s coming in August

Developer World Makers has confirmed the Deceit 2 release date for both PC and Consoles (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X), and it’s coming on August 31st.

The release for Deceit 2 marks the first time the franchise has been on console, and it will include cross-play for people so you can play with PC users as well, if you do end up playing on console. The developer explains that there is “revamped gameplay mechanics, an overhauled graphics and lighting system built on Unreal Engine 5, and an immersive horror atmosphere that creates tense gameplay moments as Innocent players attempt to escape the Asylum from the clutches of hidden Terror players”.

Deceit 2 is a multiplayer first-person shooter where you wake up in a group of players, of which two have been infected with a virus. Check out a trailer below to see what it’s all about:

Milhaven Asylum, 1979. An occult ritual goes horribly wrong, killing all but one member of a once prominent family. The case was left cold for decades until the fearless Truth Seekers Anonymous stepped in. Now, you’re imprisoned, forced to participate in the Ritual of Deceit at the hands of the malevolent Game Master. Deceit 2 is a 6-9 player social deduction horror game where two among you have been Infected. Whilst the Infected do the Game Master’s bidding, the Innocent must work together to escape the Ritual whilst deducing who is plotting against them. So who can you trust? Infected players can activate Weak Points located across the Ritual Site, weakening the veil of reality until it breaks. This transports all players to The In-Between, a parallel dimension in which the Infected have terrifying powers. Infected players will wreak havoc and sabotage the efforts of innocent players, but can be eliminated if exposed outside of the In-Between.

The original game came out in 2017 and we well received on Steam, currently sitting on a “Very Positive” rating, review wise.

When Chris White tried the sequel in May this year he said “Chatting amongst the survivors and coming up with a plan of action is also a way to play, giving you complete freedom during both phases. With only playing two phases, I didn’t get to see how many different scenarios between people played out, but the hints of intrigue and deception gave me a reason to get excited for when Deceit 2 releases this year. The possibilities seem endless, and I can’t wait to see new characters and locations added after release, as well as taking great pleasure in seeing just how creative I can be with my lies, and how clever I am when trying to weed out the evil”.

Deceit 2 is coming to PC and consoles on August 31st.