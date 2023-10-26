Deceit 2 Halloween update detailed, starting today

Developer World Makers has detailed the first Deceit 2 update, and it’s just in time for Halloween, starting today and running until November 6th.

Deceit 2 will get a “frightening candy-collecting event” at the Millhaven Asylum, and by collecting the candy you can unlock limited edition costumes.

“While our Halloween event might look sweet on the outside, the Game Master never shies away from the true intent of his Ritual of Deceit,” said James Thompson, CEO, World Makers. “While our launch was not what we originally envisioned, we’re focused on providing quality-of-life improvements and addressing feedback to provide the best gameplay experience for our community. Players will start to see these changes in our first post-launch event, which pays tribute to All Hallows Eve and the terrors that lurk in the shadows”.

Here’s the list of new skins that’ll be part of the whole event:

Awaken Terror skin: the first Terror skin for Deceit 2

the first Terror skin for Deceit 2 Masquerade skins from the original Deceit: the skins are free to players who earned them in Deceit

the skins are free to players who earned them in Deceit New costumed skins for the characters introduced in Deceit 2: Soul Buster Priya, Cultist Jak, Friday 13th Beck

The update will also add a new Warden role which “allows the selected Human to banish any player. Beware, the new role comes with a wicked twist: if a fellow Human is banished, then the Warden will be eliminated, too”.

Chris White enjoyed the game when he reviewed it back in October, saying it “feels stripped back somewhat at present, but there’s still a strong gameplay loop when playing with friends or people willing to respect the mechanics. The infected can become pretty powerful and much quicker, making your time in the In-Between a chaotic and brutal few minutes. Millhaven Asylum has been well-designed to provide every role with key areas to hide in, travel through, and find other players regardless of what your objective is, and the visuals are decent enough to keep you on the edge of your seat. While it takes a bit of time to get used to the mechanics and concepts, there’s a good game that will hopefully grow after release”.

Deceit 2 is out now for PC, with consoles versions coming later this year.