Deceit 2 gets a Christmas update adding cosmetics and UI tweaks

Developer World Makers has announced a new update for Deceit 2 that will bring “gifts of task reworks, a Christmas event, new cosmetics, UX/UI updates, and more”.

The team says it’s a hefty update for its social deduction thriller, adding the Christmas event that will “turn your gaming experience into a festive nightmare”. Starting December 14th (today) and running until January 4th, 2024, the team says you can “collect Holiday “Cheer” as you procure items from the Peddler and exchange them for exclusive, delightfully spooky rewards. The Christmas Event is designed to add a touch of merriment to the world of Deceit 2, making deceiving your friends even more thrilling during this joyous season”.

This follows on from the Halloween update previously released, and obviously this is all PC-only for now, as the console release is coming sometime in 2024, after being delayed.

Check out the full details, from the press release:

Items and Gameplay: Striking the Perfect Balance: In response to player feedback, World Makers has been hard at work balancing various gameplay elements. Today’s update ensures that both good and evil factions have equal opportunities for triumph. The Mutation System has been reworked to allow a more refined experience while playing the Infected with a shared pool of six mutations, map-specific traits, and other strategic elements. Items sold by the Peddler have higher randomization and certain items will be disabled in smaller games to ensure a balanced nightmare. Other changes include updates and additions to tasks across various maps, and several tweaks to the escape gameplay. These crucial alterations promise to elevate the overall balance and competitiveness of Deceit 2.

In response to player feedback, World Makers has been hard at work balancing various gameplay elements. Today’s update ensures that both good and evil factions have equal opportunities for triumph. The Mutation System has been reworked to allow a more refined experience while playing the Infected with a shared pool of six mutations, map-specific traits, and other strategic elements. Items sold by the Peddler have higher randomization and certain items will be disabled in smaller games to ensure a balanced nightmare. Other changes include updates and additions to tasks across various maps, and several tweaks to the escape gameplay. These crucial alterations promise to elevate the overall balance and competitiveness of Deceit 2. Revamped Menus, UI, and Graphics: A Modern Makeover: World Makers has diligently listened to player feedback and responded with a significant overhaul to the user interface and graphics in Deceit 2. Core menus and UI elements have been meticulously revamped, giving the game a more modern and cleaner aesthetic. New screens and additional scenes have been added to deepen the gaming experience both pre- and post-game, increasing immersion into the Ritual.

World Makers has diligently listened to player feedback and responded with a significant overhaul to the user interface and graphics in Deceit 2. Core menus and UI elements have been meticulously revamped, giving the game a more modern and cleaner aesthetic. New screens and additional scenes have been added to deepen the gaming experience both pre- and post-game, increasing immersion into the Ritual. But that’s not all. Beyond the gifts included in the Christmas Update, players can look forward to discovering additional features and enhancements starting in the new year with the kick-off of the first Deceit 2 Season! Seasons will provide opportunities for further updates and upgrades and other scarily fun content. Following the start of Season 1, World Makers is committed to continuing support for Deceit 2 and will have a big announcement coming early in the new year!

Deceit 2 is out now for PC on Steam.