Deceit 2 now free-to-play, coming to consoles next month

World Makers has today announced its social deduction thriller Deceit 2 has launched as a free-to-play title from today on PC. Not only will it be free for all players, the developers have also announced it will be coming to PlayStation and Xbox on April 3. To coincide with the big news, its first premium content expansion, the Werewolf Pack, is also out now.

Deceit 2 is a matchmade social deduction horror game where two among you have been Infected. While the Infected do the bidding of the malevolent Game Master, the Innocent must work together to escape the Ritual and deduce who is plotting against them. Suspect someone? Rally your team to initiate the Banishing Ritual. To make things even more chaotic, you can now also play as a third team, the Cursed, who are solely out for themselves. When it’s time to Banish someone, choose wisely; a false accusation can sow seeds of doubt and turn allies into enemies. Your choices shape the game, making every match a unique battle of wits. Can you outplay the Game Master and escape the Ritual, or will you become another piece in his twisted game?

“It wasn’t an easy decision moving to a free-to-play model, but we think it’s the right call to reduce the barrier to entry and make sure more people can enjoy Deceit 2,” says James Thompson, CEO at World Makers. “For those players who have already purchased the game ahead of the free-to-play relaunch, we’ll be providing the Werewolf DLC, 3 Crypt Keys, in-game currency, and a Season One Pass for free to express our appreciation for their early and continued support.”

The Werewolf Pack will include a werewolf known as the Wyrtorn Terror, a new Chemist role, a neutral curse, and a new map set in a corrupt facility (which will be free to all players). Along with the new free-to-play model, Deceit 2 introduces Seasons, which play out as events that introduce new unlockable rewards. The pre-season is now live, with Season One, titled ‘Humble Beginnings,’ starting the same day it comes to consoles.

