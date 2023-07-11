Everspace 2 gets PS5 and Xbox Series X|S release date

Following a successful launch last spring, Rockfish Games has announced that Everspace 2 will be releasing on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on August 15, 2023. Not only will it be releasing next month, the action-RPG will be hitting Xbox Game Pass on day one. Since its release, Everspace 2 has sold more than 350,000 copies, and now players will soon be able to experience it on consoles.
On PS5, it’ll take full advantage of the DualSense controller’s haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and speaker features, and on Xbox Series X|S, players will get to explore over 100 handcrafted locations in Everspace 2 via Xbox Game Pass.
“With space adventure games getting more attention than ever, we’re excited to bring Everspace 2 to whole new audiences on Xbox and PlayStation this August,” says Rockfish Games CEO Michael Schade. “The two years we spent in Early Access when developing for our PC launch has served us well in the lead up to our release on consoles and we’ve used the last few months well, polishing an already rock-solid foundation. Series X and PlayStation 5 players can look forward to exploring the star systems of Everspace 2 supporting 60 FPS when we launch later this summer.”
Everspace 2 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will launch on consoles with a 30-hour campaign featuring more content filled with side missions, jobs, distress calls, location challenges, puzzles, and more. We reviewed it, and said, “Everspace 2 is just a lot of fun. It presents you with a great big galaxy to unlock and explore, a ton of customisation options, a smorgasbord of activities to indulge in, or the option to just fly around and see what kind of mischief you can get into. Its move away from the Roguelite template hasn’t harmed it at all, and there’s so much here to get stuck into that you’ll lose hours just exploring and playing hero. An absolute blast.”