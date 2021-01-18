Everspace Early Access hits PC today, upcoming content revealed

As announced earlier this month, Everspace 2 has now entered Early Access on Steam and GOG Games in Development. Currently, players who purchase the game for £31.99 will gain access to the first 12 hours of the story campaign with full English voice acting, as well as several side missions in the first two star systems of the final game.

According to Rockfish Games, the Everspace 2 developers, there’s over 25 hours of gameplay that’ll introduce pilots to space combat, mining, puzzle-solving, item shopping, crafting, ship customisation, RPG-style levelling, passive perks, and lower tier models of five different player ship subclasses. During the Early Access phase, more options and features will be available to players through quarterly updates, with the following content to be added:

More star systems, locations, enemies, activities etc. (8 star systems planned for v1.0)

More player ship subclasses and tiers (9 subclasses with 4 tiers each planned for v1.0)

More ship customization options

More player levels (max player level 30 planned for v1.0)

More items and resources incl. Legendary gear

More player perks (6 x 3 perk upgrade options planned for v1.0)

More companion characters incl. perks to upgrade (6 companions planned for v1.0)

More challenges

More main and side mission story content (30+ hours of story content planned for v1.0)

More situational commentary from Adam and Hive

More interesting jobs and factions

More alien creatures

Natural phenomena like lightning fields, black holes, solar storms, etc.

Fast Travel system

Different Outlaw factions with different tech

Better trading opportunities, price tracking, trade routes

Quest inventory

Codex

Game difficulty setting

Worthwhile endgame content and activities

Achievements

“We couldn’t be more grateful for the glowing support from our community. We’ve seen a lot of enthusiasm right from when we pitched the first EVERSPACE installment as a new breed of space combat and exploration for PC and consoles during our first Kickstarter campaign in 2015,” says Michael Schade, CEO & co-founder of ROCKFISH Games. “Thanks to EVERSPACE’s commercial success as a surprise hit with over two million copies sold, we were able to take a big leap forward and reach out again to our most loyal fans through Kickstarter to pitch EVERSPACE 2 as a full-blown open-world space looter shooter. With today’s Early Access release, we’re delivering on that promise as a first taste of what we envision to create together with our fans over the next 12 to 18 months. Hands down, we couldn’t be more excited about getting feedback from avid space pilots all around the globe.”