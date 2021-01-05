Everspace 2 arriving in Early Access on January 18

Rockfish Games has announced their highly-anticipated single-player shooter Everspace 2 will arrive in Steam Early Access and the GOG Games in Development program on January 18, 2021. The game will launch with the first 12 hours of gameplay and professional English voice acting, along with several side missions which take place in the first two star systems of the final game.

Priced at £31.99, you’ll be able to squeeze 25 hours of gameplay out of it, introducing the core gameplay of Everspace 2 such as space combat, exploration, mining, crafting, ship customisation, and puzzle-solving. It will also include fully configurable HOTAS support and presets for popular Logitech and Thrustmaster joysticks harware setups. The full version for PC will be releasing in the first half of 2022 and will include full UI and text language support in German, French, Spanish, Brazilian, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, simplified Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.

“After multiple rounds of community testing by some 2,000 players, and great feedback from various gaming outlets and content creators on the closed Beta, EVERSPACE 2 is ready for Early Access. We can’t wait to receive feedback on the initial release version from space game enthusiasts on Steam and GOG,” says Michael Schade, CEO & co-founder of ROCKFISH Games. “Of course, the game is far from being finished. On top of the two star systems EVERSPACE 2 pilots will be able to explore in Early Access at launch, we plan to have four to six more as well as several additional player ship subclasses beyond the Interceptor, Sentinel, Striker, Gunship, and Scout at launch, to be gradually added on a quarterly basis. In the final game, players will also be able to enjoy twice as much story content plus lots of worthwhile endgame activities. We look forward to working closely with our community over the course of the next 12 to 18 months to make an outstanding narrative-driven open-world space looter shooter.”