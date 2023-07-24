One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 getting Character Pass 2

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is expanding its roster with 9 new characters as part of the upcoming Character Pass 2. A new trailer featuring what players can expect from the pass has also been released.

With Character Pack 4, unleash the full potential of Onigashima Battle Luffy, using his Gear Five powers! The animated series has never been adapted this fast into ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4. Those who loved to watch Luffy in the Onigashima arc in One Piece will be able to experience the peak of his power! Get the Straw Hat Crew’s Captain into Gear Five with special techniques, and release all of his strength.

Players can purchase the Character Pass 2 right now, with the Character Pack 4 coming out this September. More information regarding the releases of Character Pack 5 and 6 will be coming at some point in the future, so stay tuned. All the contents of the Character Pass 2 can be purchased separately when its released, and while players wait patiently for the full content, owners can get access to Onigashima Battle Law Costume.

We reviewed One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 when it released back in 2020 and said, “The biggest issue with One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 is the camera, which is at best unreliable, and at worst unusable. When facing multiple of the weak opponents it’s not really an issue, but when you lock onto one of the tougher opponents it’s awful. The camera follows the enemy far slower than the action, and sometimes just unlocks for no reason. It’s a really unfortunate blemish on an otherwise fun game.

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 is an enjoyable Musou game with some fantastic new additions to the genre that’s let down by some terrible camera issues. If you’re a fan of the series (and thus able to follow the story) there’s a wealth of content to explore if you can overlook its flaws.”

You can watch the One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Character Pass 2 trailer here: