Online action RPG Blue Protocol gets a new trailer: “Fight for the Future”

Coming to PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5, Amazon Games’ Online multiplayer action RPG Blue Protocol just got a brand new trailer, and it’s a dramatic one. The game is coming to consoles and PC as mentioned, and will be free to download, but it won’t be happening until some time in 2024, so chances to get a glimpse of Blue Protocol are few and far between right now.

Blue Protocol launched in Japan via Bandai Namco, and the franchise lead Mike Zadorojny said “Congratulations to our friends at Bandai Namco Online & Bandai Namco Studios for their launch of Blue Protocol in Japan! We’re thrilled for Japanese players to immerse themselves in the world of Regnas and cannot wait for the western community to start their adventure”.

The Amazon Games description for the trailer is; “An evil, long forgotten, has come to destroy Regnas. You must protect it. With five weapon dependent classes to choose from, you can focus on close, medium, and long-range weapons to attack your enemies and defend your allies. Choose your weapons wisely, the fate of the future depends on you”.

“Fight for the Future” shows off the playable classes coming to the Western version of the game, as well as their abilities. Check out the new trailer for Blue Protocol, below:

Zadorojny added that “It’s been eight long years since the development of the concept behind Blue Protocol, but we have finally made it to Japan’s PC launch! We are grateful to our many fans around the world who have shown interest in this content and who want to travel to this world with us. We are excited to be able to explore Regnas with you all”.

Amazon Games says that “It doesn’t matter if you’re a beginner or an advanced player, the action-based combat system features simple controls that are customizable and able to match any playstyle”, adding that you can “Become your ideal self”, and “Choose your facial appearance, hairstyle, clothes, accessories, weapons, and mounts, for a combination that’s unique to your personal style”. The game is multiplayer, of course, with Amazon saying you will “Work together as a team with other players to tackle quests, fight boss battles, and engage in massive online raids against towering monsters”.

Blue Protocol is coming in 2024, but there will be a closed beta in 2023.