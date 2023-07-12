Throughout Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, there are a total of 13 hidden collectibles for you to find. And they’re not just to add background to the story. Doing so will actually bag you a lot of trophies/achievements. You will get the A Flash of Green, Peace in this Ocean, Among the Headstones, and Orphaned Dreams trophies for collecting each set of three collectibles. When you get all thirteen, including the final one which doesn’t belong to a set, you will get the One Last Mystery trophy too. So finding the collectibles in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals is well worth your time.

However, finding all of the collectibles on your own can be tough, so let us guide you through every step of the way with our handy collectibles guide for Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals.

Note: To get the trophy/achievement you must collect the collectibles on a single playthrough. Your collectible collection does not carry over to other saves, and so be sure to pick them all up on the same save.

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals | Collectibles Guide

J.B. Collectibles

Getting these three Collectibles will net you the A Flash of Green trophy/achievement. Read on to see where you can find them.

Collectible #1

Location: Tootega Falls

When can it be found: Any time after setting up the Charity Point transmitter.

Where to find it: When you enter Tootega Falls for the first time, you will be chasing after Charlie. You can choose to either resolve everything with him first or head straight for the Collectible. It can be found at the base of the Tootega Falls waterfall. Simply head on across the rocks over the river to see the flashing icon. Interact with it for the collectible.

Collectible #2

Location: Camber Cape

When can it be found: Any time after acquiring the Climbing Gear

Where to find it: For this collectible, you’ll need to actually backtrack to an area you’ve previously been. Once you have the Climbing Gear from the General Store, make your way back up to Camber Cape, and head back to Animal Burrow in the top right of the area. Now you’ve returned, you’ll see a flashing collectible that wasn’t there before. Pick it up.

Collectible #3

Location: Port Tilia

When can it be found: Any time after setting up the Charity Point transmitter.

Where to find it: When you first enter the Port Tilia area, you can make your way down and to the left. Make your way down to the very bottom-left-hand corner to find the collectible flashing. If you accidentally trigger the Charlie chase scene, don’t worry, you can always grab this afterwards.

Ingrid White Collectibles

Getting these three Collectibles will net you the Peace in this Ocean trophy/achievement. Read on to see where you can find them.

Collectible #4

Location: Garland Ghost Town

When can it be found: Any time after acquiring the Caster radio from the Community Centre.

Where to find it: After you’ve crossed Garland Bridge and entered Garland Ghost Town, head to the upper left area, and you should spot a church. There’s also a cemetery here too. Walk through the cemetery, up the steps, and towards the flashing item on the floor. Go ahead and pick it up

Collectible #5

Location: Funnies Parking Lot

When can it be found: Any time after acquiring the Climbing Gear.

Where to find it: Head to the Parking Lot area, it is to the left of the main starting area, or down the road from where you meet Jacob for the first time. When there, look to the right of Funnie’s Family Market, and you should see a dumpster. Infront of that should be a shiny collectible to pick up.

Collectible #6

Location: Port Tilia

When can it be found: Any time after setting up the Charity Point transmitter.

Where to find it: As you make your way up to the top-right area of Port Tilia, towards the Ranger’s Station, you’ll notice the path branches to the right. There’s a semi-hidden path you need to look out for, and then you can access these pathways and the collectible hidden there.

Mel Chapman Collectibles

Getting these three Collectibles will net you the Among the Headstones trophy/achievement. Read on to see where you can find them.

Collectible #7

Location: Pemmican Trailhead

When can it be found: Any time after acquiring the Climbing Gear.

Where to find it: Take the winding path to the left up Copper Creek Trail to Pemmican Trailhead. Once in the area head up the path until it splits off to the left. Take the left path over a log onto a small rock island. The collectible is there for you to grab.

Collectible #8

Location: Uptown Harbor

When can it be found: Any time after acquiring the Climbing Gear.

Where to find it: This is likely to be the first collectible you find, as it’s right near where you acquire the Climbing Gear from the General Store. From there, head left and up the path, and then head right towards the flagpole that appears just above the General Store. The collectible is on the ground by the base of the flagpole.

Collectible #9

Location: Copper Creek Trail

When can it be found: Any time after acquiring the Climbing Gear.

Where to find it: As you head up Coppe Creek Trail, you can take two different paths towards Pemmican Trailhead. Instead of the winding path to the left, scale the climbable rocks to the right – the rock face has a plaque on it. Once you are at the top, there will be a collectible for you to pick up.

Kenneth Young Collectibles

Getting these three Collectibles will net you the Orphaned Dreams trophy/achievement. Read on to see where you can find them.

Collectible #10

Location: Waterhead Buff

When can it be found: Any time after acquiring the Climbing Gear.

Where to find it: After you’ve escaped the mine by using the tear for the first time and operating the lift, you’ll come out into a large area, where you’ll need to scale some rocks to progress. However, once you’re near the top, actually make your way to the right, and round and down to the bottom-right to find a new collectible.

Collectible #11

Location: Charity Point

When can it be found: Any time after acquiring the Climbing Gear.

Where to find it: As you make your way up Charity Point, you will notice an outcrop of rocks to your right. So before heading over to the left towards Violet, jump over to the right, and then down to reach the ledge with the shiny collectible.

Collectible #12

Location: Horseshoe Beach

When can it be found: Any time after setting up the Tootega Falls transmitter.

Where to find it: Despite being able to access this area before your reach Tootega Falls, this collectible won’t appear until after you have set up the transmitter there. Once you have, you’ll be required to backtrack through Horseshoe Beach. But instead of heading straight left, head down, back to where you began the “hot and cold” game earlier. Near where you found the Chimney in that game, on the beach, is now a shiny collectible.

Final Collectible

Location: Port Tilia

When can it be found: Any time after setting up the Garland transmitter, before you leave the island on the boat.

Where to find it: You need to return back to Jacob’s Cabin in Port Tilia. Below Jacob’s Cabin, you’ll see a walkway the goes down towards a metal building on the right. Outside the metal building will be the final collectible on the floor. Pick it up for an emotional conversation with Jacob.

Congratulations, you have now found all the collectibles in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals.