If you want every trophy in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of all the trophies and what you need to do to get each one.

There are a total of 27 trophies/achievements to grab in the game, and getting them all will require multiple playthroughs. Read on below to find every trophy in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals Trophy Guide – Playthroughs

In order to get every trophy in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, you will need to play through the game a minimum of 3 times. This is because there is a choice at the end of the story that has three different options, each with its own outcome. There are also some trophies that are a result of doing opposite things, so be sure to pick those up on separate playthroughs too.

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals Trophy Guide

Story-related Trophies

Not every trophy in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals requires specific choices. Some you can get naturally as you play. These are listed below.

A House in the Woods: Find out the secret at Jacob’s House

This trophy is automatically received once you find Maggie Adler’s books in Jacob’s Cabin.

With a View in the Distance: Place the Transmitter at Charity Point

You will automatically receive this after you place the second transmitter at Charity Point.

Don’t Get Wet: Place the Transmitter at Tootega Falls

You will automatically receive this after you place the third transmitter at Tootega Falls.

Upon the Roof: Place the Transmitter at Garland

You will automatically receive this after you place the final transmitter at Garland.

Collectible-related Trophies

There are a total of five trophies to get by collecting all 13 collectibles in the game.

For an in-depth guide on the locations of all 13 collectibles, check out our Collectibles Guide.

The collectible trophies are:

A Flash of Green: Discover the complete Adler Letters Set 1

This trophy requires you to find Collectibles #1, #2 and #3

Peace in this Ocean: Discover the complete Adler Letters Set 2

This trophy requires you to find Collectibles #4, #5 and #6

Among the Headstones: Discover the complete Adler Letters Set 3

This trophy requires you to find Collectibles #7, #8 and #9

Orphaned Dreams: Discover the complete Adler Letters Set 4

This trophy requires you to find Collectibles #10, #11 and #12

One Last Mystery: Discovered all Adler letters.

This trophy requires you to find all thirteen collectibles in the game.

Walkie-Talkie-related Trophies

Throughout your journey, you will come across various different people who can chat to over your Walkie-Talkie, and each one has a trophy associated with them. The general rule with each person is to be nice and civil to everyone and check in on them as often as you can to progress their stories as efficiently as possible. Read on below to find out how to help each one:

Paycheck Earned: Checked in with Evelyn for all three transmitters

This one revolves around Evelyn who automatically contacts you at the beginning of the game. As the story progresses, you come up with a plan to plant three more transmitters. When you tell Evelyn this she will ask you to contact her after each transmitter has been placed. It is important you do this . Sometimes you won’t be able to speak to her instantly after you place the Transmitter, but make sure to not leave an area (perform a screen transition) before using your Walkie-Talkie. Keep trying to reach and eventually, it will work. Do this every time you place a transmitter and this trophy will drop

who automatically contacts you at the beginning of the game. As the story progresses, you come up with a plan to plant three more transmitters. When you tell Evelyn this she will ask you to contact her after each transmitter has been placed. . Sometimes you won’t be able to speak to her instantly after you place the Transmitter, but make sure to not leave an area (perform a screen transition) before using your Walkie-Talkie. Keep trying to reach and eventually, it will work. Do this every time you place a transmitter and this trophy will drop Also, when speaking to Evelyn (make sure you keep checking to see when you can speak to her) she may mention her sister. When given the option, advise her to tell her mother about her sister. This will keep her available for the journey.

The Light of Possibility: Finished Nick’s journey

On your way to Charity Point to place a transmitter, Nick – a fisherman – will get in contact with you. He will ask you to find his blue backpack. Accept his request, and then head down in the area you are in to find a small hut. Nick’s blue backpack is inside.

– a fisherman – will get in contact with you. He will ask you to find his blue backpack. Accept his request, and then head down in the area you are in to find a small hut. Nick’s blue backpack is inside. With Nick aware of his backpack, he will be silent for a while, but then get back in touch with you later in the story. He will ask you to keep in touch with him throughout the night.

You will now need to use your walkie-talkie with Nick a lot of times . The best thing to do (and this is true of everyone on the walkie-talkie) is to check if you can speak to them every time you enter a new screen, or if something interesting happens in the story. Always check, and if there’s an option to speak to him, do it. It will take a lot of conversations, but eventually you will get one that’s a lot of static, and it may seem like Nick is dead. But don’t worry he isn’t.

. The best thing to do (and this is true of everyone on the walkie-talkie) is to check if you can speak to them every time you enter a new screen, or if something interesting happens in the story. Always check, and if there’s an option to speak to him, do it. It will take a lot of conversations, but eventually you will get one that’s a lot of static, and it may seem like Nick is dead. But don’t worry he isn’t. His next call will be quite sombre, but he’s OK. This is the penultimate call and means you’re close. Now call him one last time and he’ll talk about the sky and how it is “bisected”. Respond with “It’s Something Unnatural”, and then “Here’s How to Open It”. Nick will go quiet and you will have helped him through the door and the trophy will pop.

Just Stay Put: Saved Shelley

You will find Shelley on your walkie-talkie at the Ranger Station, on your way to Tootega Falls to place the third transmitter. After the story introduction with her is over, you’ll be able to chat with her about what she knows about Parentage.

on your walkie-talkie at the Ranger Station, on your way to Tootega Falls to place the third transmitter. After the story introduction with her is over, you’ll be able to chat with her about what she knows about Parentage. As with everyone else, talk to Shelley whenever you can. Check every time you transition to a new screen or move the story forward to see if a new conversation is available.

If you have successfully exhausted her dialogue, after you have placed the Tootega Falls transmitter and are on your way to the North Carmena Community Centre, Shelley should call you in a bit of distress. She will play you a voicemail message which mentions your name. Confirm that you will look into it for her.

Now make your way to Funnie’s Car Lot, and you should hear a phone ringing. Pick up the payphone outside the store and listen to the call. It is a warning to Shelley to stay indoors or she will die.

Contact Shelley and tell her to take the advice seriously as stay indoors. She will do so and you will save her and get the trophy.

Unrequited Radio Romance: Hear Maria tell Charlie she has a crush on him.

This one revolves around Maria who you can actually miss as a character completely if you’re not careful. When you finish chatting to Evelyn for the first time, and are told to find Jacob, open up your walkie-talkie and move it to Channel 8. Speak to this mystery channel, and you will hear a recorded message telling you to tune into 88.1 on your radio to find out when you can call in to the advice line

who you can actually miss as a character completely if you’re not careful. When you finish chatting to Evelyn for the first time, and are told to find Jacob, open up your walkie-talkie and move it to Channel 8. Speak to this mystery channel, and you will hear a recorded message telling you to tune into 88.1 on your radio to find out when you can call in to the advice line Find Jacob and after a few conversations, he’ll point you in the direction of his radio on the back of his truck. With the radio in hand you can now tune in to 88.1 frequency. You will hear that the advice line is now open and can be reached on Channel 8 of your walkie-talkie.

After a while (keep checking) you should now be able to chat on Channel 8 to speak to Maria to get some advice. It doesn’t matter what your choices are, but the important thing is, is to keep checking in on Maria as much as possible, like you would with all the other channels.

Once you get out of the cave system, and you talk to Nick for the first time, you should be able to contact Maria again. This time asks her “Know Anything About Violet?”

Later in the story, after you’ve met Charlie for the first time, before the Ranger Station, you can ask her “Know Anything About Charlie?” You can then ask “Is He Dangerous?”.

Later still in the story, after you have placed the transmitter at Tootega Falls and reunited with Jacob, you can call Maria again. This time ask her “Any Olivia Advice?” and here you find out Charlie likes Olivia. She will then ask you what she should do about it. Respond with “Just Ask Him Out.”

Now after a while, Maria will automatically speak to you and ask you to tune in to 88.1 Do so on your radio to hear Maria ask Charlie out. Hearing the conversation in full will get you the trophy.

I’ve had weirder jobs: Delivered the shoe to Hank

To complete this trophy, you need to pick up an item. You can get it well before you actually speak to Hank on the walkie-talkie for the first time. On Horseshoe Beach, where you play “hot and cold” with someone on line 2 of your walkie-talkie, it will eventually lead you to a cave. If you go in there, you can interact with a shoe, which triggers a scene with Rex on the beach. When you come to and can continue on towards Tootega Falls with Jacob, you actually want to go back to the cave instead. Move through it to find the shoe and pick it up . You can technically come back at any point after this to do this, but it makes sense to do it now as we’re passing by.

on the walkie-talkie for the first time. On Horseshoe Beach, where you play “hot and cold” with someone on line 2 of your walkie-talkie, it will eventually lead you to a cave. If you go in there, you can interact with a shoe, which triggers a scene with Rex on the beach. When you come to and can continue on towards Tootega Falls with Jacob, you actually want to go back to the cave instead. Move through it to find the shoe and . You can technically come back at any point after this to do this, but it makes sense to do it now as we’re passing by. Much later in the game, when you’re in Garland Ghost Town, you can explore the building to the bottom right of the town. This will be the postman’s office. Upon entering you’ll be greeted with a flash, and then Hank will contact you to tell you he’s investigating strange goings on. As payback for disrupting his work, he asks if you could do him a favour and take a picture of something strange for him. Agree to do this . Jacob will say it sounds like a bad idea but respond with “Well… Maybe”. Then interact with the unit in the house to switch it on.

. Jacob will say it sounds like a bad idea but respond with “Well… Maybe”. Then interact with the unit in the house to switch it on. Use your caster on the tear to open it – you need to do this to progress the story anyway. Then you need to use the EMF transmitters to change the year the tear will take you to. The one next to the tear changes the century, and the one up the ladder from you changes the decade.

The year you want to help Hank is 1930 . So make sure the EMF transmitter up the ladder is on “3” and the one by the tear is on “9”. Then enter the tear. There should be a man sitting outside the building. Get Jacob to take a photo by interacting with the man. Exit the tear, and you can call Hank. After a couple of conversation choices, Hank will wish he had more concrete evidence at this point, so reply with “I Have A Shoe?”.

. So make sure the EMF transmitter up the ladder is on “3” and the one by the tear is on “9”. Then enter the tear. There should be a man sitting outside the building. Get Jacob to take a photo by interacting with the man. Exit the tear, and you can call Hank. After a couple of conversation choices, Hank will wish he had more concrete evidence at this point, so reply with “I Have A Shoe?”. He will accept your suggestion and ask you to leave it in a safety deposit box back in the Post Office. Head back there and do so. Then talk to Hank a final time and he will introduce his wife, after chatting to her, Hank will be grateful, and you will finally see the trophy pop up.

Planetshine-related Trophies

These trophies relate to the three other characters who you actually see and interact with on Camena. They are Olivia, Violet, and Charlie. Find out what you need to do to get them below:

A Brighter Shade of Violet: Became friendly with Violet

There are two parts of the story where you interact with Violet and what you say determines whether you get the Trophy. The first is on Charity Point where a possessed Violet seems to be throwing herself off the bridge. This is a foreshadowing to help her from falling herself. To do this you must say “Okay I’m Not Moving” when Violet asks you to stay away. Then say “It’s Not Your Fault” and then “That’s Okay”. Lastly, choose “[Explain How To Leave]” and then “They Won’t” to make Violet leave calmly and safely.

Next, you’ll meet in the North Camena Community Centre and an argument breaks out with Olivia who will turn on Violet. When Olivia says to Violet “Who gives a crap what you like?” answer with “Leave Her Alone, Olivia.”

You’ll know you’ve done this correctly when Violet declares she’s not on Olivia’s side anymore.

Note: Even if you followed all these steps correctly, you won’t get this trophy until the end of the game.

Charlie’s Angel: Became friendly with Charlie

There are two parts of the story where you interact with Charlie and what you say determines whether you get the Trophy. The first is at Tootega Falls where Jacob threatens to hit Charlie. You need to intervene. Once Jacob spots Charlie and runs after him, begin by shouting “Jacob, Relax!”. Then when Charlie has finished talking make sure to say “Back Off Jacob”. Then you can say “Tell us What You’re Up To” and then “Funny”. Jacob will begin to take matters into his own hands. You should follow up with “Okay, That’s Too Far” and then follow the prompt on the screen to actually Stop Jacob. Don’t forget that step . Jacob will storm off but Charlie will be grateful. Follow up with him saying “I’m Just Trying to Help” and then “Talk!” and finally “You Need Whose Help?”. This will cause Charlie to be possessed and disappear to the waterfall.

. Jacob will storm off but Charlie will be grateful. Follow up with him saying “I’m Just Trying to Help” and then “Talk!” and finally “You Need Whose Help?”. This will cause Charlie to be possessed and disappear to the waterfall. Now you need to help Charlie at the waterfall. Use the radio to create a portal that will save him after a lengthy scene.

Next, you’ll meet in the North Camena Community Centre and an argument breaks out with Olivia who will turn on Charlie. When Olivia says to Charlie “Charlie, take them down. You have your knife right?” answer with “Whoa, Hold On!” Then follow that up with “You’ll Be Okay, Charlie.”

You’ll know you’ve done this correctly when Charlie declares she’s not on Olivia’s side anymore.

Note: Even if you followed all these steps correctly, you won’t get this trophy until the end of the game.

Hurt Healed: Became friendly with Olivia

We’re working on this trophy. Come back later when this guide is updated.

Problem Solved and Shattered: Prevented Olivia from tuning the Portal and smashed her Radio

This trophy centres around the key moment in the North Camena Community Centre when the Sunken appear, and Olivia tries to tune into the Portal. Your job as Riley is to prevent her from doing so.

To earn this trophy, you need to successfully stop her three times from tuning the radio and activating the portal. Each time, the Community Centre will shift, knocking the radio to a new location. Head there as quickly as you can to disrupt Olivia’s plan.

Once you’ve succeeded, there will be a lengthy conversation where you try and ascertain what is going on. Eventually, Olivia will ask for her radio back. When given the option, to pick, choose [Smash Radio]. This will get you the trophy.

On Top of Things: prevent Olivia from tuning the portal in any way.

Like “Problem Solved and Shattered”, this trophy centres around the key moment in the North Camena Community Centre when the Sunken appear, and Olivia tries to tune into the Portal.

Note: This trophy is much easier if you have befriended Violet and Charlie. View the walkthroughs for A Brighter Shade of Violet and Charlie’s Angel for help there. If you are friends, they disrupt Olivia when she is getting to each radio, giving you more of a chance.

This trophy is much easier if you have befriended Violet and Charlie. View the walkthroughs for and for help there. If you are friends, they disrupt Olivia when she is getting to each radio, giving you more of a chance. Your job this time, is to flawlessly execute stopping Olivia. She can begin tuning the radio to try and find the right frequency each time, but she mustn’t have too much time at any point to begin locating the right frequency to begin opening the portal. Once she runs off upstairs to grab the radio, follow her up, either using the same left stairs, or the right ones if you prefer. Just get to her quickly before the portal begins to open.

Now the house begins to shake. You need to get to each new radio location before Olivia find the correct channel each time.If you succeed in this three times, you will get the trophy.

Olivia find the correct channel each time.If you succeed in this three times, you will get the trophy. For the first radio, you’ll need to head immediately right and then out the door, to the outside. Head down the ladder, and then back into the house, into the shrine area to pick up the radio.

For the next one, head left, and then down the stairs to the ground floor, then hurry to the left, and then up the stairs to the radio location.

For the final one, the whole house gets flipped ninety degrees and you’ll need to climb the bannisters vertically. Head to the one to your left and interact to climb. Swing right to the step-ladder, then climb some more and then swing back left to the bannister. You’ll reach a gap in the bannister you’ll need to jump over. Then jump up to the floor, shimmy to your right, and jump up to get the radio.

Oxenfree 2 Lost Signals Trophy Guide | Miscellaneous Trophies

He sounded familiar: Talked to a young radio enthusiast

We’re working on this trophy. Come back later when this guide is updated.

Who could resist?: Pet Athena

Once you have raised all the transmitters, you will return to the main Harbor to prepare for the final showdown. As you do, you will come across Jacob’s dog Athena.

After a few conversation options, when given the choice, choose “Can I Pet Her?” After another conversation choice, you will get the option to perform the Pet action on Athena. Doing so will net you the trophy.

Master of your domain: Didn’t pet Athena

Once you have raised all the transmitters, you will return to the main Harbor to prepare for the final showdown. As you do, you will come across Jacob’s dog Athena.

However, this time, you want to resist petting her and just walk away.

Note: This trophy should pop as you leave for Edward’s Island on the boat. Otherwise, technically you could go back and pet the dog.

Merry Scary Christmas: Created the scariest One-Word Story

This trophy becomes available once you enter 1899 mine by going through the first tear in the game. Keep walking through the mine, and Jacob will suggest playing a game of One Word Story. You need to select the correct One Word Story, so pay attention to the following:

Jacob will begin the story with the word “ONCE”

You will now have three options to choose from. You need to select “SANTA” .

. Jacob will chuckle and then offer up the word “ATE” to continue your story.

to continue your story. Here you now need to pick the option “FOURTEEN” to progress the story correctly.

to progress the story correctly. Jacob will offer up the macabre next word of “CHILDREN” .

. Now it is your turn and you need to choose “LOUDLY” .

. If done correctly you will both reflect on the dark story of “Once Santa at fourteen children loudly”

If you told this story, you will get yourself the trophy.

3am Food Friends: Agreed to be a special kind of friends

The first thing to note about this trophy is that you and Jacob must be good friends at this point. Make sure to do everything possible during each conversation to be friendly and supportive towards Jacob.

After you are returning from Tootega Falls, and heading towards North Carmena Community Centre, Jacob will strike up a conversation. Specifically, he will ask you if can ask you a dumb question. Reply with “Sure.”

Note: This is the earliest this conversation can happen, if it doesn’t happen, keep playing and being nice to Jacob and he may say it later, after the Community Centre event for example.

This is the earliest this conversation can happen, if it doesn’t happen, keep playing and being nice to Jacob and he may say it later, after the Community Centre event for example. He will ask if you want to be friends after the adventure. Reply with “Yes But That’s Not a Dumb Question”. After a bit more chatter, he will asks “What do we call this new friendship?” and then you need to choose “We’re 3am Food Friends”. The conversation will then conclude and you will get this trophy.

Ending-related Trophies

All three of these next trophies reside on a key decision you can make at the end of the game. Depending on what you choose, gets you a different trophy.

BIG SPOILERS AHEAD

You need to decide who enters the Portal to effectively save the day and end the story. And who you choose gets you different trophies. This is why you need to replay the game three times to get all the trophies. As you will need to select a different option each time. See below for more information

A good day waiting on the other side: “…accept what you find”

For this option, you need to choose Riley to go into the portal. It will mean she won’t be able to give birth to her child, but it saves everyone else.

Take care of Athena: “…the apex of my accomplishment”

For this option, you need to choose Jacob to go into the portal. For this, a couple of things need to be true. Firstly, you need to become good friends with Jacob throughout. It is recommended to be nice to Jacob throughout anyway, as it keeps other trophy options available.

to go into the portal. For this, a couple of things need to be true. Firstly, you need to become good friends with Jacob throughout. It is recommended to be nice to Jacob throughout anyway, as it keeps other trophy options available. Secondly, when you are talking at the boat, about to set off for Edwards Island, make sure you don’t ask Jacob to stay behind. He needs to be there to go through the portal, naturally.

With Planetshine in her eyes: “Finally… Planetshine”

For this option, you need to choose Olivia to go into the portal. It will mean she will be reunited with her dead parents.

Congratulations, you should now have every trophy in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals.