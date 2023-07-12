You’ll come across Hank quite late in your playthrough of Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals. You’ll find him as you explore the Post Office building in Garland Ghost Town. Hank asks you to do him a favour by helping him investigate the strange goings on. He asks you to take a photo of something living as proof. But what do you have to do to complete this task?

Luckily here at God is a Geek, we’ve cracked the puzzle for you, and will lay out everything you need to do for Hank in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals. What’s more, as a result of this, you’ll also grab the “I’ve had weirder jobs” trophy for your trouble.

Read on to see what you need to do:

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals | How to help Hank

To complete this trophy, you need to pick up an item. You can get it well before you actually speak to Hank on the walkie-talkie for the first time. On Horseshoe Beach, where you play “hot and cold” with someone on line 2 of your walkie-talkie, it will eventually lead you to a cave. If you go in there, you can interact with a shoe, which triggers a scene with Rex on the beach. When you come to and can continue on towards Tootega Falls with Jacob, you actually want to go back to the cave instead. Move through it to find the shoe and pick it up. You can technically come back at any point after this to do this, but it makes sense to do it now as we’re passing by. Much later in the game, when you’re in Garland Ghost Town, you can explore the building to the bottom right of the town. This will be the postman’s office. Upon entering you’ll be greeted with a flash, and then Hank will contact you to tell you he’s investigating strange goings on. As payback for disrupting his work, he asks if you could do him a favour and take a picture of something strange for him. Agree to do this. Jacob will say it sounds like a bad idea but respond with “Well… Maybe”. Then interact with the unit in the house to switch it on. Use your caster on the tear to open it – you need to do this to progress the story anyway. Then you need to use the EMF transmitters to change the year the tear will take you to. The one next to the tear changes the century, and the one up the ladder from you changes the decade. The year you want to help Hank is 1930. So make sure the EMF transmitter up the ladder is on “3” and the one by the tear is on “9”. Then enter the tear. There should be a man sitting outside the building. Get Jacob to take a photo by interacting with the man. Exit the tear, and you can call Hank. After a couple of conversation choices, Hank will wish he had more concrete evidence at this point, so reply with “I Have A Shoe?”. He will accept your suggestion and ask you to leave it in a safety deposit box back in the Post Office. Head back there and do so. Then talk to Hank a final time and he will introduce his wife, after chatting to her, Hank will be grateful, and you will finally see the trophy pop up.

If you follow these steps, you will have fulfilled the request from Hank in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals and got the “I’ve had weirder jobs” trophy.