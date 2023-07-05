Tears of the Kingdom updated to version 1.2, fixes progression bug

Nintendo has confirmed that version 1.2.0 of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been released, adding general updates and fixes. Technically released yesterday (on July 4th), you can manually update your copy of Tears of the Kingdom by hitting the “+” button on the home menu game icon and selecting “software update” then “via the internet”.

The list of general updates is a bit peculiar, as Nintendo says that “By starting the game from within certain articles released on a specific Switch News channel (accessed via the HOME Menu) players can receive a number of in-game items”, though adds that “Depending on the state of gameplay progression or the location in which the data is reopened, there may be cases in which the items cannot be received”.

Basically, this means that in the Switch News channel there will be certain stories you can select that will get you some in-game items. Don’t get too excited as this was also made available in Breathe of the Wild and wasn’t too dissimilar to using an Amiibo, whereby you’d get some food and basic items to make use of.

Here’s the list of additional fixes:

Fixed an issue where players could not progress beyond a certain point in the main quests “A Mystery in the Depths” and “Secret of the Ring Ruins”, the side adventures “Hateno Village Research Lab” and “Lurelin Village Restoration Project”, the shrine quest “Dyeing to Find It”, and the side quests “Village Attacked by Pirates”, “The Incomplete Stable”, and “Seeking the Pirate Hideout”. Downloading the update will allow players to proceed past that point

Fixed an issue preventing fairies from appearing under certain conditions when they originally should have appeared

Fixed an issue preventing the meals provided by Kiana of Lurelin Village from changing under certain conditions

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is out now for Nintendo Switch.