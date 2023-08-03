Deep Rock Galactic “Space Beach Party” event is now live

Coffee Stain and developer Ghost Ship Games have announced the latest Deep Rock Galactic event “Space Beach Party” is now live, and will run until August 17th.

The new Deep Rock Galactic event will have two themed assignments, “with headgear sure to make a splash waiting at the end, alongside the return of last year’s Summer Fashion”. The developer Ghost Ship Games says that “the Space Rig has also seen a summer refresh, with a steel drum ripe for slapping and water balloons for throwing. But it’s not all play, there’s still work to be done, and dwarves can secure a Performance Point bonus down in the mines by retrieving an errant shipment of Pool Floats”.

The game is a lot of fun, and we’ve streamed it multiple times, and these kind of updates are always great to get people playing again if they haven’t for a while. Here’s the list of key features for the Deep Rock Galactic Space Beach Party:

Keep palm and carry on: Dwarves can enjoy some much-needed vacation time while still meeting company KPIs, as the new Hoxxes Summer Cruise assignment is available to tackle. This limited time event will be home to some of the hottest rewards around, including a Great White Delight hat that players won’t want to miss out on!

Deep Rock Galactic is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox consoles.