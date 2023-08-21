Ghostrunner 2 pre-orders now open

505 Games and One More Level have announced that pre-orders for Ghostrunner 2 are now available worldwide. Furthermore, players who snag the Brutal Edition will get 48-hour early access and other additional in-game content. Ghostrunner 2 will release on October 26 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Ghostrunner 2 is the highly anticipated hardcore FPP slasher set one year after the events of Ghostrunner. Blood will run in this post-apocalyptic cyberpunk future that takes place after the fall of the Keymaster, a tyrant who ruled over Dharma Tower, the last refuge of humanity. The player has the power to shape the future of humanity and take on the violent cyber ninja AI cult that has taken shape outside Dharma Tower, making for a truly epic and unforgettable experience.

A new trailer to celebrate the Ghostrunner 2 pre-orders has been released, which shows off Jack’s action-packed fight against the violent AI cult, along with a look at the new high-powered motorcycle and vehicular combat and a host of crazy enemy battles. It features a revamped progression system, with tons of challenging encounters and a new block and perfect parry system.

You can check out the benefits of the pre-orders below:

Base Edition (£34.99, Digital and Physical) – Digital and physical pre-orders get the Traditional Katana Pack including two sword skins and two hand skins

– Digital and physical pre-orders get the Traditional Katana Pack including two sword skins and two hand skins Deluxe Edition (£44.99, Digital) – Includes everything in the base edition, along with four additional hand skins, four extra sword skins, and a personalized hand hologram displaying their current username

– Includes everything in the base edition, along with four additional hand skins, four extra sword skins, and a personalized hand hologram displaying their current username Brutal Edition (£64.99, Digital) – Includes everything in the Deluxe Edition, along with 48-hours of early access starting Tuesday, Oct. 24. Brutal Edition also comes with the Season Pass (worth £14.99, featuring a new Game Mode and four Asset Packs), Animated Skin (Sword/Hand), and Motorcycle Skin

Watch the Ghostrunner 2 pre-orders trailer here: