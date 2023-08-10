Lost Ark final roadmap for 2023, will introduce “jump start” servers

Amazon Games has revealed the final roadmap for 2023 for MMO, Lost Ark, and there’s a fair bit of key information to digest.

One of the major new additions coming to Lost Ark will be “jump-start servers“, which offer a chance for newcomers, or lapse returning players to get faster progression, and catch up with others. There will be “honing materials, card packs and more” and there’s going to be a special item shop that lets them get an “abundance of honing materials” so you can quickly get to item level 1580. These new servers will be coming in September, and will give players a South Vern pass to jump directly to item level 1415, and more information about all of this will be coming in the September update.

There will also be a number of Chaos Dungeon adjustments coming, as follows, directly from the developer:

For Chaos Dungeons, our first priority is to improve the playability of the dungeon itself. Fatigue in Chaos Dungeons is not a problem that can be solved by simply reducing the number of encounters, and if Chaos Dungeons are fun and rewarding to play, players will feel less fatigued.

The first phase of our overhaul of Chaos Dungeons includes increased rewards such as cards, higher level gems, more silver, along with enemy AI tweaks to reduce the time it takes to play a single dungeon by roughly 25%.

We plan to work with Smilegate RPG to make further improvements as we continue to listen to player feedback and in-game data.

Amazon Games says that it is “ware of the reluctance to play with new users due to content fatigue”, so to improve this, the developer will be increasing the base supply of cards.

A new consumable called “Yoz’s Jar” is coming, and Amazon says it will “introduce a variety of Epic and Legendary skins. If you have a skin you don’t like or wear anymore (or maybe one from Yoz’s Jar you’re not a fan of) you can break it down for “Cloth”, which can be used with a Jar (either Season 1 or 2) to roll a new skin from a determined list. Yoz’s Jar and Cloth will be sold in the store”.

A new Ark Pass will be available as well, with the usual free and premium tracks offering rewards and cosmetics. And there will also be a new battle royale-style event on Primal Island, where you’ll “drop into an arena to face off against other players and hordes of ferocious dinosaurs, fighting to defeat your opponents and be the last one standing”. Amazon says that “the arena is open to competitors item level 1490 and higher, but your item level and stats won’t help you much here. Players will need to scavenge gear during the match and upgrade it in real time”.

Lost Ark is out now for PC.