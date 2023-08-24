NBA 2K24 getting Mamba Moments mode, honouring Kobe Bryant’s legendary career

2K has today announced Mamba Moments, a new mode coming to NBA 2K24 which honours the iconic Kobe Bryant. It will focus on some of Kobe’s monumental individual performances to his gritty, hard-fought playoff wins. There’re plenty to choose from his incredible and inspiring career, and fans are going to want to dive into every second he spent on the hardwood.

“The NBA 2K24 Mamba Moments were selected to celebrate Kobe and remember how he was the most unique competitor the world had ever seen,” said Erick Boenisch, VP of NBA Development at Visual Concepts. “Our team took great care in building a realistic and authentic experience to inspire and educate a new generation of basketball fans on the legacy of the lifetime Laker that left his mark on the sport.”

Some of the Mamba Moments to feature in NBA 2K24 include:

The NBA Three-Point Record. In 2003, Kobe’s record-breaking three-point shooting performance against the Seattle Supersonics, converting 12 of his 18 attempts from behind the arc.

The King of Sac. Up 3-0 against the Sacramento Kings, Kobe slammed the door shut on the division rival's postseason hopes with a remarkable 48 points and 16 rebounds. At just 22 years old, the then-three-time All-Star proved that the stage wasn't too big for him.

62 Points, Three Quarters. Kobe exploded for 62 points in three quarters vs. Dallas in 2005, outscoring the entire Mavs team by himself and leading the Lakers to a blowout win in the process.

Three-Point Barrage Leads to 65-Point Game. The Black Mamba's 65-point effort on the road in Portland propelled the Purple and Gold to an overtime victory in March of 2007.

. The Black Mamba’s 65-point effort on the road in Portland propelled the Purple and Gold to an overtime victory in March of 2007. 2010 NBA Finals Game 7. Looking to win back-to-back titles for the first time since the early 2000s, Kobe did a little bit of everything during his clutch close-out performance against Boston.

For more details, you can check out the latest Courtside Report.