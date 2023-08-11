Quake 2 Enhanced edition available now, hits Game Pass

Bethesda has announced that the classic id Software title, Quake 2 has been rereleased as Quake 2 Enhanced Edition, and it’s even entered straight into Game Pass for Xbox consoles.

Of course, it’s a multi-format game, so not just out for Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X, it’s also on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PlayStation 5. As a very old person, I remember LAN games of all these fantastic 3D first-person shooters back then, so I am tempted to give this a bit of a crack over the weekend.

Check out the trailer for the enhanced version of the game, below:

There’s loads of features to take note of, so here’s a select few:

Up to 4K and widescreen resolution support

Enhanced models

Improved enemy animations and gore

Improved and restored AI behaviors

Enhanced cinematics, dynamic and colored lighting, anti-aliasing and depth of field

The original heavy rock soundtrack by Sonic Mayhem, and more

Online multiplayer and co-op support

There’s local multiplayer and co-op (and four player split-screen on the last generation of consoles and PS5, eight player on PC and Xbox Series S|X), a brand new expansion entitled “Call of the Machine”, which adds 28 levels and a multiplayer deathmatch map. Description wise, this one is as follows: “In the depths of Strogg space lies the Machine, a singularity capable of collapsing the fabric of reality. Fight across time and space to find the Strogg-Maker, destroy it, and change the destiny of man and machine”.

The original mission packs are included, so that’s The Reckoning and Ground Zero, and there’s even crossplay so you can play with a pal whatever format you’re on, and they’re on.

Lastly of note, Bethesda also confirmed a Quake 2 soundtrack vinyl is coming via Laced Records.

Quake 2 Enhanced Edition is out now for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. It’s also in Game Pass.