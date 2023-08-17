Toy Trains VR is a cosy train game coming later this year

Something Random has announced Toy Trains VR, a cosy VR train game that’s coming this year to Meta Quest and PC, and later to PSVR2.

The developer explains that Toy Trains VR is a “playful track-building VR game that brings back childhood fun in a modern way”, adding “in a world where vintage toys and forgotten treasures spring to life, prepare to embark on a remarkable journey to an imaginative realm where the familiar clink of tracks and the echoes of laughter from yesteryears come together in a symphony of creativity and exploration”.

Check out the trailer, below:

While the game will be available to try out at Gamescom (Hall 10.2, Booth E040), Cezary Skorupka, CEO of developer Something Random did give us a quote, sort of, saying “Yeah, I’ll give you a quote in a sec, just need to finish this loop, and now put this flower garden here, and maybe change this track over there, and…” which was nice, don’t you think?

Here’s a list of the key features for the game:

Be Creative – Try various options to solve open ended challenges

Express yourself – Decorate the land in your individual style

Play with the world itself – Splash some water, move the trees or melt over the cuteness of little Railies!#

Go back in time – Experience child-like joy and live through a nostalgic storyline

Relax – There is no rush and no stress in the Toy Trains land

Immerse – Feel all that and more in the most captivating way- VR!

While the game will be launching in Q4 2023 on Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3 (App Lab), and Steam VR solutions, the developer did say it’ll be coming to PlayStation VR2 later, and Pico as well.

