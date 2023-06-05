Sherlock Holmes: The Case of the Hung Parliament hits Meta Quest this month

Les Enfants Terribles and vrisch have announced that live-action VR adventure Sherlock Holmes: The Case of the Hung Parliament is coming this month, specifically June 15th, via the App Lab store. If those names don’t seem hugely familiar, well, Les Enfants Terrible is a theatre company, for a start. Sherlock Holmes: The Case of the Hung Parliament itself is written by Anthony Spargo, along with the director, Oliver Lansley, who have written across TV, books, and other productions.

Essentially this is an immersive production which went from a live event at Madame Tussauds in 2016, to an online audience via Zoom in 2021. It’s now been adapted to VR to bring the idea to a new format, again. The experience (for one to four players) will offer the first chance to have live-action FMV with real theatre actors, and will allow you to interact with other players to visit crime scenes across London. It’ll even have a Mind Fortress, because it’s Sherlock Holmes.

Check out the trailer, below.

Gabriella Chihan Stanley, VR Creative Director of vrisch explained that “It’s extremely exciting to design a form of narrative where theatre and VR gaming can coexist and benefit from one another, offering both theatre lovers and gamers a new kind of story-based, interactive theatrical gaming experience that brings new audiences to the theatre and to VR, especially younger audiences”.

James Seager, Creative Director of Les Enfants Terribles added: “This kind of technology is still relatively untapped in the theatre world, and so we’re excited to be among some of the first to explore the potential. After the challenges faced by the arts and entertainment industry throughout the pandemic, we’ve had to really take stock of what’s important to the audience and, most importantly, our community. That’s why we’re channelling our energy into creating a more accessible, immersive experience that you can enjoy from wherever you’re based, anywhere in the world”.

Sherlock Holmes: The Case of the Hung Parliament will be release on June 15th via Meta Quest.