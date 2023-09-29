Cocoon symbols puzzle guide | Solutions to the glyph puzzles

You’ll first encounter the Cocoon symbols puzzles early on, and these weird glyphs are the key to forward progress, and completing the game. Cocoon, you see, is an entirely visual game. There’s no text, or tool tips that will help you. Instead you simply have to see something, and work out what the solution is, in order to move forward.

While it’s not a brutally tough game, there are a few puzzles that are head-scratchers. In fact, the Cocoon symbols, when you first see them, had us stumped for quite a while. With our handy guide, you should be able to get stuck into the game, and enjoy what is a fantastic experience, from start to finish, without getting stuck.

Cocoon symbol glyph puzzles explained: how do they work?

The trouble with this particular visual puzzle is that there are no clues as to what the game wants from you. There are five odd glyphs, or icons, or symbols (call them what you will, but we’re going for glyphs), and they are in an otherwise strange area, with one large tower. The first encounter with the puzzle, there’s a small switch you can pull that will rotate the statue out of the ground, revealing… you guessed it, those same glyphs as it slowly goes up.

What you have to do, is work out that the top one is the glyph you need to touch first, then the second one down is second, and so forth. It’s not obvious at all, and when you walk through the symbols they will light up white and make a chime. To complete the puzzle you need to walk through them in the right order. And yes, we got a piece of paper and a pen out to solve this one.

Glyph puzzle 1 solution

The first puzzle is the hardest, because you start it with no knowledge. But as you rotate the statue up and down, you’ll see the order in which you need to activate the symbols. Here’s a numbered image, showing you which order to do them in, with 1 being first, and 5 being last.

Glyph puzzle 2 solution

The second puzzle is found a bit later on, and is perhaps less intuitive than before. You’ll be met with the same five symbols, but this time there’s no tower, so you’re left a bit confused as to how to solve it. You need to head up and left behind the puzzle, and you’ll find the glyphs/symbols as large statues in the distance, as in the below image.

The actual solution this time is based on position, but not height this time. Instead it’s left to right. So as you see them in the image above, is how you need to activate them in the puzzle. The image below shows you the numbered solution, in case you’re wondering still.

Glyph puzzle 3 solution

The third puzzle comes after the second boss, and is one of two before facing the third boss. The solution comes from walking across the orange path right before you see this glyph puzzle for the first time.

From walking across it left to right, you’ll see the five symbols in order. Then, it’s a simple case of hitting the symbols in this order to solve the third glyph puzzle in Cocoon.

Glyph puzzle 4 solution

This is the second puzzle you encounter after facing the second boss, and you’ll need the green orb in hand to traverse up the green matter that forms and deforms as you use the orb. Behind the symbols, you’ll see a green platform that needs to be travelled up, so go ahead and do that to reveal what symbols need to inputting in what order.

The best way to do this is, after seeing what the first symbol is after travelling up the green shoot for the first time (revealing a pentagon in the background, which is the first symbol in the order), head to the second green shoot as the symbols are easier to make out, as you have a much better viewpoint. Here’s the solution in case you get stuck.

Glyph puzzle 5 solution

For the fifth glyph puzzle (coming after the third boss), you’ll need the white orb in your hands. As you see the puzzle for the first time, you’ll notice five big black globes, and after walking up to them while holding the white orb, you’ll reveal what symbols need pressing.

All you need to do is head from left to right, shining the white orbs on the black globes. This will give you the solution needed for the fifth glyph puzzle.

Glyph puzzle 6 solution

The sixth and final glyph puzzle is trickier than what has come before, but once you know what to do, it’s just a case of finding the right spot to see them. It’s all about looking in the background, where you’ll see five large black frames that hold the symbols to this Cocoon puzzle off screen.

By looking at the reflections in the water, you’ll be able to make out what symbols are needed for the puzzle, starting, as always, from left and wandering over to the right. Once solved, you’ll have completed all six glyph puzzles, and will be almost at the end of your journey.

And there you have it, you’re able to progress past these tricky puzzles!